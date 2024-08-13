Sabrina Carpenter narrowly escapes being injured by fireworks during San Francisco music festival. Watch

Sabrina Carpenter avoided a serious injury while onstage at the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco on Saturday. The 25-year-old singer narrowly escaped being hit by fireworks mid-performance when the pyrotechnics at the venue malfunctioned. A video recording of the horrific moment shows the Espresso singer screaming and running backstage. Sabrina Carpenter performs at Outside Lands in San Francisco, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Santiago Meija/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)(AP)

Sabrina Carpenter narrowly escapes being hurt by fireworks during San Francisco show

In the concert footage shared on X, formerly Twitter, Carpenter can be seen taking a quick glance behind her after being spooked by exploding fireworks. The Please, Please, Please singer quickly jumped off the platform, sensing something was wrong. She then screamed in terror as a slew of fireworks went off all at once before running backstage safely.

While Carpenter has yet to address the pyrotechnics scare, she seemingly moved past the mishap as she later took to social media to thank her fans and give a shout-out to Kacey Musgraves, with whom she performed a duet of Nancy Sinatra's hit song These Boots Are Made For Walkin'. “Headlined @outsidelands :o thank you to everyone who came,” she captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, which featured a carousel of photos from the show.

The On My Way singer continued, “Special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :’)” adding, “And thank you to my whole team and crew. all the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, i love you all so much.” Despite Carpenter being tight-lipped about the mishap, her fans being relieved she was safe.

“Sabrina girl are you okay? you scared us with your screams at the end of the show with the pyrotechnics,” queried one fan on Instagram. A second user wrote, “Our polly pocket was NOT prepared for the pyro and fireworks at the end of the show.” “The ending of the show looked like something straight out of a movie. poor sabrina was SCARRED for life with those fireworks,” commented another fan.