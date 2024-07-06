‘Nature’s fireworks:’ Stunning dance of green aurora in night sky captured from ISS

There is something incredible about the natural phenomenon of aurora that keeps people mesmerised. You may or may not have witnessed this unique dance of light mainly occurring at the poles. However, thanks to the International Space Station (ISS), you can now see how it looks at night when viewed from space. A special video shared on Instagram shows the dance of the green aurora. The image shows a glimpse of the green aurora in the night sky taken from the ISS. (Instagram/@iss)

“Nature’s fireworks,” ISS wrote to describe the beauty of this phenomenon, adding that the video was taken when the space station was soaring nearly 250 miles above Earth.

Why do auroras occur?

“These spectacular light shows occur when charged particles from the Sun collide with Earth’s magnetosphere. The result is glowing auroras that are constantly moving, creating an array of bands that fold, swirl, and ripple,” the ISS wrote.

“While often spotted from the ground near the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, the orbiting laboratory’s unique vantage point gives low Earth orbit crews a front-row seat to the colorful spectacle,” they added.

Take a look at the spectacular video here:

The video, since being shared, has accumulated close to 4.7 lakh views. In addition, it has also collected nearly 34,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video by ISS?

“These views never get old,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Truly the most beautiful, jaw-dropping feature in nature to witness.”

While an individual commented, “Simply wow,” a fourth wrote, “Magical lights that invite you to a world of beauty.”

The ISS, a large spacecraft in orbit around Earth, offers a unique perspective on our planet and the universe. Besides being a “home where crews of astronauts and cosmonauts live,” this spacecraft also serves as a science laboratory where research is conducted to further advance the cause of space exploration.

What are your thoughts on this video of the green aurora shared by the ISS? Did this footage leave you stunned?