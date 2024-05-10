 International Space Station is visible to naked eyes from Chennai. Details inside | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

International Space Station is visible to naked eyes from Chennai. Details inside

ByArfa Javaid
May 10, 2024 08:57 PM IST

The International Space Station (ISS) will be visible to naked eyes on May 11, 12, 13 and 14 from Chennai skies.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says that International Space Station (ISS) is the “third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up”. If you are a space enthusiast and would like to see the ISS pass overhead, then we have a piece of good news for you. You can actually see it with your naked eyes this month from Chennai skies. Yes, you read that right.

The ISS’s “window to the world” is pictured from the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module. (NASA)
The ISS’s “window to the world” is pictured from the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module. (NASA)

Read| Wonder how it feels to plunge into a black hole? NASA's visuals will shock you

According to NASA, you can see the space station from May 8, 2024, through May 23, 2024. The ISS was visible for seven minutes today at 7:09 pm. It appeared 10° above SW and disappeared 10° above NNE.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

And if you missed it today, then you can watch it tomorrow at 5:02 am. The ISS will be visible for six minutes.

You can also spot the ISS on May 12 during the early hours. It will be visible at 4:14 am for four minutes straight. The ISS will appear at 10° above N and will disappear at 10° above E. And if you’re not an early riser, then you can watch it at 7:08 pm. It will be visible for four minutes. The ISS will appear 10° above W and will disappear 10° above NNW.

The ISS will also be visible on May 13 and 14 at 5:00 am and 4:14 am, respectively. On May 13, the space station will be visible for six minutes and on May 14, it will be visible for just three minutes.

Also Read| It ISS a final farewell: What it will take to bring the space station down to Earth

On May 13, it will appear 10° above NW and will disappear 10° above SSE, while on May 14, it will appear 59° above ESE and will disappear 10° above SE.

So, block these dates on your calendar and don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / International Space Station is visible to naked eyes from Chennai. Details inside

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On