International Space Station is visible to naked eyes from Chennai. Details inside

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says that International Space Station (ISS) is the “third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up”. If you are a space enthusiast and would like to see the ISS pass overhead, then we have a piece of good news for you. You can actually see it with your naked eyes this month from Chennai skies. Yes, you read that right. The ISS’s “window to the world” is pictured from the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module. (NASA)

According to NASA, you can see the space station from May 8, 2024, through May 23, 2024. The ISS was visible for seven minutes today at 7:09 pm. It appeared 10° above SW and disappeared 10° above NNE.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

And if you missed it today, then you can watch it tomorrow at 5:02 am. The ISS will be visible for six minutes.

You can also spot the ISS on May 12 during the early hours. It will be visible at 4:14 am for four minutes straight. The ISS will appear at 10° above N and will disappear at 10° above E. And if you’re not an early riser, then you can watch it at 7:08 pm. It will be visible for four minutes. The ISS will appear 10° above W and will disappear 10° above NNW.

The ISS will also be visible on May 13 and 14 at 5:00 am and 4:14 am, respectively. On May 13, the space station will be visible for six minutes and on May 14, it will be visible for just three minutes.

On May 13, it will appear 10° above NW and will disappear 10° above SSE, while on May 14, it will appear 59° above ESE and will disappear 10° above SE.

So, block these dates on your calendar and don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity.