Trump says he has ‘flight records’ to confirm his helicopter ride with ex-San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown

Donald Trump has doubled down on his claim that he was involved in an emergency helicopter landing with Willie Brown. Despite the former San Francisco mayor's denial, the Republican presidential nominee told the New York Times that he has “flight records” to back his story. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(AP)

Trump doubles down on claims he had near-death experience in a helicopter alongside Willie Brown

On Thursday, the former president recounted a near-death experience during a helicopter ride with Brown. However, it appeared that Trump had confused him with Jerry Brown, the former governor of California. However, a spokesperson for Jerry refuted the claim, saying, “There was no emergency landing and no discussion of Kamala Harris.”

The drama escalated when 95-year-old former Los Angeles city council member Nate Holden told Politico that it was he who was aboard the aircraft with Trump. “Willie is the short Black guy living in San Francisco,” Holden told the outlet, adding, “I’m a tall Black guy living in Los Angeles.”

ALSO READ: Double Arch collapses: Tribes warn fall of ancient American structure is ‘bad omen’

Meanwhile, Harris' 2021 biography, Kamala's Way: An American Life, revealed that in 1994, Trump had sent his private plane for Kamala and Brown to fly them from Boston to New York City. The vice president and the former San Francisco mayor dated during the 1990s.

Amid the growing mystery and confusion around Trump's story, the ex-POTUS doubled down on his theory saying he has solid proof. Despite asserting that he has “flight records” to prove his helicopter ride with Brown, he hasn't produced them. “We have the flight records of the helicopter,” the GOP nominee told the New York Times on Friday.

ALSO READ: Mama and Tata influencer Candice Miller breaks silence over husband Brandon's suicide

Trump also claimed that the helicopter made an emergency landing “in a field” before saying that he was “probably going to sue” the outlet for “its coverage of his meandering news conference on Thursday at Mar-a-Lago.” However, this is not the first time that the former president has narrated the helicopter story.

In his 2023 book Letters to Trump, the Republican nominee published a series of personal letters he received from a number of politicians, including Brown. “We actually had an emergency landing in a helicopter together. It was a little scary for both of us, but thankfully we made it,” he wrote in the book.