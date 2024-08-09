Donald Trump's hilarious rants to Kamala Harris' hysterical cackle: Impersonators take internet by storm

With the November election drawing closer, social media is overwhelmed with hilarious posts of impersonators of Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, JD Vance and others. Many of Trump’s bizarre comments have now become the subject of impersonators' content. Donald Trump's hilarious rants to Kamala Harris' hysterical cackle: Impersonators take the internet by storm (austinnasso/Instagram, @mommyrn88/X)

Impersonators taking the internet by storm

TikTok’s famous impersonator Sarah Cooper has created content with Trump’s remarks at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he said he would prefer being electrocuted than dying in a shark attack. "If I'm in a boat and it's all-electric and it starts to sink... I asked the guy 'do you get electrocuted sitting over this?’” Trump said at the rally.

"And then I say - and I don't think there's anything wrong with this because it's an analogy - if there's a shark about 10 yards away, 'do I get electrocuted or do I go with the shark?' I would take electrocution all day long,” he added.

Take a look at Cooper’s impersonation:

Cooper is best known for turning Trump's press comments into viral videos. She even brough her talents to Netflix with the show Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine.

X user J-L Cauvin - Philly 8/15’s impersonation of Trump has also taken the internet by storm, where he portrays Trump “begging Joe Biden to come back to the 2024 Race”.

Internet personality and comedian Austin Nasso impersonating Trump opening up about his love for bitcoin is hilarious. The Instagram video is captioned, “He loves Bitcoin believe me”.

Nasso's impersonation of Trump, with a bandaged ear, saying “you can take my ears but you cannot take my liberty” is setting social media on fire:

Not just Trump, Kamala Harris’ impersonations are to die for too. Take a look at renowned impressionist and internet star Estee Palti portraying Kamala “doing kamala things.” Palti imitating Harris’ cackle is hysterically funny. Palti, who has mastered the art of laughing like Harris, told India Today Global in an interview, “You know I can’t just cackle unless you say something funny or really dangerous, but yeah, I can cackle to anything honestly, I think this whole thing is a joke.”

Last but not the least, take a look at Walz debating Vance:

Harris officially announced that Minnesota Gov Tim Walz is her running mate, days after Trump chose Vance as his. Meanwhile, Harris and Trump are set to face off for the first time in a televised debate on September 10, according to ABC News.