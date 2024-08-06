 Kamala Harris formally announces that Tim Walz is her running mate, netizens say ‘this is a gift to Trump’ - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kamala Harris formally announces that Tim Walz is her running mate, netizens say ‘this is a gift to Trump’

BySumanti Sen
Aug 06, 2024 10:57 PM IST

Vice president Kamala Harris has officially announced that she has picked Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate. Harris made the announcement in an X post shortly after CNN reported that she had chosen Walz, according to sources.

Kamala Harris formally announces that Tim Walz is her running mate (Photo by Jim WATSON and Chris Kleponis / AFP)(AFP)
“I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate,” Harris wrote on X. “As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his.”

She added, “It's great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work.” Harris added a link where people can donate to the Harris-Walz campaign.

CNN’s John King previously said that Harris may have selected Walz as her running mate due to their “comfort level,” among other factors, and also because she thinks Walz would be a “good governing partner.” “We’re in such uncharted territory with a campaign this late, with Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick having a more of a rocky rollout. And so if you’ve watched, Gov. Walz has impressed everybody,” King said.

‘This is a gift to Trump! ‘

On Harris’ above X post, users slammed her for her choice. “Y’all picked the most far-Left radical possible! Thanks! You just made it even easier for us to beat you. Walz is a gold mine of headlines and talking points for us,” one user wrote. “This is a gift to Trump! THANK YOU,” one user joked, while another said, “You just handed Donald Trump the election. Thanks, Silver Throat!”

“Congrats on picking the most radical ticket in history!” one user said, while another wrote, “This might be the most radical left ticket in American history.” “You have given 100 percent for trump to win the election,” one user wrote. “Josh Shapiro would have been the best candidate to select and continue pushing the momentum, but you choose to go the other way. Good luck to you!” one said.

Follow Us On