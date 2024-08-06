Kamala Harris has decided who her running mate will be. CNN reported that four people close to the process have said her pick is Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota. Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate: CNN (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File, AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

The outlet reported that Harris and Walz will appear together in their first joint rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday, August 6. It is believed that in the final days of the selection process, the two became increasingly close.

A small team from the vice president’s campaign was seen standing near Walz’s mansion to greet him and fly to Philadelphia with him. Harris was said to have been impressed by the Minnesota Gov’s “happy go lucky” nature.

A source at Harris’ Wilmington, Delaware campaign headquarters has reportedly said that Walz was a “staff favorite.” “If it’s him, we’re stoked. We like him,” the source said. Staffers have been very excited about the vice presidential announcement, sources have said.

Why did Kamala Harris select Tim Walz?

CNN’s John King has explained why Walz may have emerged as Harris’ running mate. King said the reasons for her choice may have included factors such as “comfort level,” and Harris thinks Walz would be a “good governing partner.”

King said that as Donald Trump labels Harris as “dangerously liberal,” Walz is someone who can defend that. “We’re in such uncharted territory with a campaign this late, with Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick having a more of a rocky rollout. And so if you’ve watched, Gov. Walz has impressed everybody,” King said.

King also said that while Harris focuses on the national picture, Walz will be able to go to a smaller market TV as the vice presidential candidate. “What does a vice presidential candidate do? You know the Pittsburgh market, the Erie market, the Grand Rapids market — a lot of small market television. You do events, you’re doing rallies, but then in between them, you’re doing a lot of small market TV, so that the nominee can focus it’s on the big picture stuff. So here we go,” King said.