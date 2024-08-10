Mama and Tata influencer Candice Miller breaks silence over husband Brandon's suicide

Candice Miller has finally opened up on her husband’s tragic death by suicide last month. Brandon Miller, 43, died in July after he was found “unconscious” at his $8 million home in the Hamptons. The 42-year-old influencer, who ran the Mama & Tata lifestyle blog on Instagram, has been left “devastated by the loss of her soul mate.” Mama and Tata influencer, Candice Miller has been left 'devastated' by the loss of her husband Brandon Miller

Mama and Tata influencer breaks silence over husband's suicide

“Candice is devastated by the loss of her soul mate, and her two young daughters’ lives are forever impacted by the loss of their beloved daddy,” a spokesperson for Candice told the New York Times for the first time since the real estate mogul's death.

On June 30, authorities found Brandon passed out in his white Porsche Carrera while holding a family photo of himself. The first responders arrived at the scene when the luxury car that was allegedly “rigged to poison himself” triggered a carbon monoxide alarm. Brandon was immediately transferred to a hospital nearby, where he was put on life support but died a few days later on July 3.

According to the recent NYT report on the Miller family, the father-of-two was drowning in debt. In his suicide note, he wrote that he believed he was doing what was best for them. The outlet further revealed that Brandon had notified Candice about his two life insurance policies, totalling about $15 million, in his letter.

Candice, who regularly shared glimpses of her lavish life on Instagram, was kept in the dark about her husband's grim financial conditions until May. “She had visited his office only once, and she met his business partner just three times — including, most recently, beside her husband’s grave,” a person close to the family said.

His sister also disclosed the pain of losing her little brother in a statement. “What people aren’t discussing in all of this is the loss of my little brother, someone I have loved unconditionally,” Maurley Miller said. “I have a hole in my heart that will never be filled. I am completely devastated,” she added.