Travis Kelce signs young fan's custom Taylor Swift Chiefs 87 jersey. Watch

Travis Kelce recently had a wholesome moment with a young fan who rocked a custom Kansas City Chiefs jersey that featured his girlfriend, Taylor Swift's name on it. A video recording of the sweet encounter was shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday. The clip has since been making rounds on social media, with Swifties sharing their reactions. FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.. Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)

Young fan surprises Travis Kelce with custom Taylor Swift Chiefs jersey

In the now-viral clip, the Chiefs tight end can be seen exchanging an adorable moment with a group of young fans who approached him for an autograph. A little girl was seen wearing a red Chiefs number 87 jersey with Swift scrawled across the back. The 34-year-old athlete asked the girl and her family, “How you doing?” The fan then turned around as Kelce signed the back of her jersey.

The adorable moment took place when the NFL star was taking a break from his practice. Kelce is often seen mingling with his fans and signing autographs. It is not the first time that the Chiefs player has shown love to a Swift fan. The New Heights podcast host recently created a buzz online after giving his glove to a young Swiftie.

A family member of the young fan narrated the incident on X on July 26, thanking Kelce for making training camp “so fun.” “Travis saw my niece, wearing a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw again. And I was completely unhinged and lost my mind. Clyde signed the boys stuff. @tkelce and @Clydro_22 the best thank you!! You made training camp so fun #ChiefsKingdom,” the user wrote at the time.