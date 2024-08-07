Netizens find out Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz is a ‘Swiftie VP’: Here's how

VP Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz made headlines earlier this year with the passage of the so-called “Taylor Swift Bill.” The legislation, which Walz signed into law during his tenure as Minnesota Governor, was inspired by his own struggles to secure tickets for Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour. Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walk out on stage together during a campaign event on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

In June the 60-year-old Minnesota Governor signed House File 1989—named after Swift’s birth year and the iconic album—at the iconic First Avenue concert venue in downtown Minneapolis. The law aims to provide greater transparency and protection for individuals purchasing tickets online for concerts, sporting events, and other live events in Minnesota.

What is Taylor Swift Bill?

The new law mandates that ticket sellers disclose all fees upfront and prohibits resellers from selling multiple copies of the same ticket. It applies to tickets bought in Minnesota or other states for events held within Minnesota.

The bill was introduced following Walz’s frustration over not being able to buy tickets for Swift’s 2023 concert in Minneapolis.

Walz discudded about the law's importance: “Potection so you don’t get a bad ticket, a fraudulent ticket, and resellers can’t snatch them all up before you get an opportunity.”

Back in 2022 he shared his disappointment on Instagram for not securing Swift tickets, accompanied by a photo of his cat Afton snarling, captioned: “Afton after being online all day and not getting Taylor Swift tickets.”

One X user quickly pointed out saying, “SWIFTIE VP!! TICKETMASTER COUNT YOUR DAYS BABYYYYY!!!!!!!!”

“Remembering when @GovTimWalz signed our nation leading ticket integrity bill (Taylor Swift bill) at First Avenue,” another said.

When Harris announced Walz as her running mate, she praised his dedication to middle-class families and his strong family values.

“One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle-class families run deep. It’s personal,” Harris wrote in an Instagram post.

“He worked with Republicans to pass infrastructure investments. He cut taxes for working families. He passed a law to provide paid family and medical leave to Minnesotan families.”

Harris added, “We are going to build a great partnership. We are going to build a great team. We are going to win this election.”