Donald Trump has only two words for Kamala Harris after she announced that her running mate is Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota. While the Trump campaign has released a lengthy statement, the former president took to Truth Social to seemingly express that he is thrilled, using just two words. Donald Trump has only two words to tell Kamala Harris for picking Tim Walz as her running mate (REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo, REUTERS/Nicole Neri)

“THANK YOU!” Trump wrote.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez told New York Post that Trump’s comment was indeed about Walz. Trump supporters firmly believe that Harris’ choice of Walz as her running mate will make it easier for Trump to win the election. That is perhaps what the former president indicated too, by thanking Harris. Trump's running mate is JD Vance.

(@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

The Trump team rips Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

The Trump team attacked Walz too. “Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are two open-borders, weak-on-crime, defund-the-police liberals who make up the most radical, far-left ticket in the history of our country,” Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley reportedly wrote in a statement. “Walz supports illegal immigration, has called cops racist, put violent criminals back on the street, and in 2020, let rioters burn the Twin Cities while Kamala stepped in to fundraise for their bail.”

Meanwhile, Trump adviser Brian Hughes said, “By picking Tim Walz as her running mate, Kamala Harris not only bent the knee to the radical left, she doubled down on her dangerously liberal, weak, and failed agenda.”

“Walz would be a rubberstamp for Kamala to wage war on American energy, continue aiding and abetting an invasion on our border, and embolden our adversaries as the world is brought to the brink of World War III,” Hughes added. “Americans will reject the Harris-Walz ticket and choose to make American Great Again by electing President Trump!”

“While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks,’” Trump campaign rep Karoline Leavitt said. “From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide.”