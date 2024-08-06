Trump campaign blasts Tim Walz as ‘liberal extremist’: ‘Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare’

The Trump campaign has released its first statement on Kamala Harris choosing Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate. On Tuesday, August 6, Harris officially announced that she has picked Walz. Trump campaign blasts Tim Walz as ‘a dangerously liberal extremist’ (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher, File)(AP)

The Donald Trump campaign has now suggested that Walz has been trying to make Minnesota a liberal den like California, where the vice president is from. “It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate — Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State,” Trump campaign rep Karoline Leavitt said, according to New York Post.

Harris is expected to appear alongside Walz in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. During the appearance, they are expected to talk about their joint agenda.

“While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks,’ ” Leavit said. “From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide.”

“If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare,” Leavit added.

Kamala Harris makes formal announcement

Meanwhile, making a formal announcement, Harris wrote on X, “I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his.”

“It's great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work,” she added, including a link where people can donate to the Harris-Walz campaign.

A source at Harris’ Wilmington, Delaware campaign headquarters told CNN that Walz was a “staff favorite.” “If it’s him, we’re stoked. We like him,” the source said.