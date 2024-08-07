Simone Biles makes shocking revelation about her body ‘shutting down’ at 2024 Paris Olympics

With three gold medals and a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in history. However, the 27-year-old athlete now thinks that her retirement might be near. Following her tragic fall in the Balance Beam Final that cost her the gold medal, Biles made a shocking revelation about herself. Paris: US gymnast Simon Biles performs on the balance beam at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (PTI)

Simone Biles reveals her body ‘shut down’ at the Olympics

The 11-time Olympic winner took to social media to make a confession about how the years of training may have taken a toll on her physical health. “I am really tired,” Biles said in a video shared on TikTok. Despite recording the video on Sunday, she didn't post it online till Tuesday.

“I feel like my body is slowing starting to shut down, like, it’s ready to be done,” she continued as he did her makeup ahead of the Uneven Bars at the Olympics. As Biles was a reserve, she did not compete in the gymnastics event. It was a day after she recorded the video that she fell from the balance beam on Monday.

However, Biles' fall was not entirely due to her body shutting down. Following the event, the gymnastics champ said that her performance was “really weird” and “awkward” because the ambience at this year's games was off.

“You’re trying to stay in your zone, and then people start cheering, and then the shushing gets louder, so really, they should be shushed because they’re louder,” she told reporters, per USA Today. “We’ve asked several times if we can have some music, or some background noise, so I’m not really sure what happened there. But, yeah, not our favorite. None of us liked it,” Biles added.