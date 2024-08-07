Michelle Obama cheers Simone Biles and Chiles amid viral photo controversy

Simon Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed to Brazillian athlete Rebecca Andrade in a sign of deference for winning the gold medal after defeating Team USA in gymnastics. However, Michelle Obama backed the two-star athletes in an opposing action to most American’s reactions when the picture of the gymnasts bowing went viral. Michelle Obama backed Simone Biles nad Jordan Chiles after criticism for bowing down to Brazillian gymnast.(@MichelleObama/X,Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP))

Michelle Obama lends support to Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles

Raven defensive back Marlon Humphrey ripped Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles for bowing to Brazilian athlete Rebecca Andrade. He wrote in a post on X, “This is literally disgusting,” on Monday. Opposing this reaction, Michelle appreciated the gymnasts for winning the bronze medal for the country and displaying a good level of “sportsmanship” at the Paris Olympics. In a post on X, she wrote, “I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship! You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!”

The three-time Pro Bowler was criticised for his opinion by netizens online and later he apologised for his remarks about Biles and Chiles in a follow-up post on Monday night, as reported by the New York Post. He wrote, “I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol”.

Eventful Olympics for Chiles and Biles

The Paris Olympics have been an eventful trip for both the gymnasts as they led Team USA to win six medals in total. The tour was a “redemption tour” for Biles after the team’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics. The gold medalist gymnast was the highlight of the Games with three gold medals and one silver medal. She also got involved in some social media drama with online trolling from trolls and former teammate, MyKayla Skinner who questioned her “work ethic”. However, she answered to all the hate with her gold medals.