How to make viral Olympics chocolate muffins? TikToker hunts down recipe

With the Paris Olympics 2024 currently underway, everyone is on the edge of their seats, cheering on athletes representing their countries. However, the world is obsessing over a surprising new star: A muffin! Officially known as the Maxi Muffin Chocolate Intense, the decadent chocolate muffin served at the Athletes' Village has taken the internet by storm. TikToker says he found the exact recipe of viral Olympics chocolate muffins (TikTok)

What is so special about Olympics chocolate muffin?

The viral chocolate muffins first caught the eye of netizens when Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen shared his review of the sweet treat on TikTok. As the video garnered over 10 million views, the 27-year-old athlete earned the moniker of Olympic Village Muffin Man.

Shortly after Christiansen's verdict on the muffins, other Olympians shared their reviews, echoing similar sentiments. “I had one. It was pretty good, I will say,” American swimmer Erin Gemmell told People, adding, “So whatever they have in the middle could, like, change lives.”

TikToker hunts down recipe for viral Olympics muffin

Amid the raging craze about the Olympics muffins, famed internet personality who goes by @jordan_the_stallion8 on TikTok tracked down the recipe after “three days and four phone calls.”

According to the content creator, who boasts over 11 million followers on Instagram, the ingredients for the viral dish are as follows:

For the muffin:

¾ cup milk ¼ cup water 2 tsp instant coffee ½ cup cocoa powder ½ cup chocolate chunks 1 stick of butter 2 cups all-purpose flour 1 tbsp baking powder ¼ tsp salt ½ cup packed brown sugar ½ cup granulated sugar ¼ cup vegetable oil 2 eggs, room temperature 1 tsp vanilla extract ⅓ cup chocolate chunks (for topping)

For the filling:

½ cup heavy cream ¼ cup chocolate chunks Pinch of salt

Meanwhile, the directions for baking the muffins, as revealed by Jordan per Woman's World, are: