Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso kicked out of Olympics village over ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Paraguay's Luana Alonso was removed from the Paris Olympics athletes' village over “inappropriate” behaviour. The 20-year-old swimmer, who is famed for her glamour, failed to advance into the women’s 100m butterfly semifinals on July 27. Upon losing the heats, Alonso was ordered to leave the premises for unethical conduct. Paraguay's swimmer Luana Alonso was kicked out of the Paris Olympics Athletes' Village over 'inappropriate' behaviour(Instagram/ Luana Alonso)

Olympics swimmer Luana Alonso kicked out of athletes' village

The Olympian reportedly sneaked out of the village to visit Disneyland in Paris instead of staying back to support her teammates, per The Sun. As a form of punishment, she was booted out of the games. Paraguayan Olympic Committee boss Larissa Schaerer said in a statement, “Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay.”

“We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village,” Schaerer added. While Alonso is yet to break her silence on being banished from the village, she abruptly announced her retirement from the sport after missing out on qualification for the semi-final by a mere 0.24 seconds.

Alonso, who boasts 565K followers on Instagram, shared a picture of herself competing at the Olympics, along with the caption, “It's official now! I'm retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for the support! Sorry Paraguay I only have to thank you!”

However, she later shared another post on the social media platform that featured a carousel of photos in which she can be seen diving into the Olympic pool. “Swimming: thank you for allowing me to dream, you taught me to fight, to try, perseverance, sacrifice, discipline and many more,” she captioned.

“I gave you part of my life and I don't change it for anything in the world because I lived the best experiences of my life, you gave me thousands of joys, friends from other countries that I will always carry them in my heart, unique opportunities. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon,” Alonso added.