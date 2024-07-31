Brazilian swimmer who got kicked out of Paris Olympics breaks silence, ‘I am helpless’

Brazil's Ana Carolina Vieira has opened up about her expulsion from the Paris Olympics 2024. The 22-year-old swimmer was removed from the Olympic Games on Sunday after she snuck out from the athletes' village to spend a night with her boyfriend and fellow teammate, Gabriel Santos. Following her shocking exit, Vieira shared her perspective on social media. Brazil's Ana Carolina Vieira breaks silence after being kicked out of Paris Olympics 2024(Instagram/ @_anavieeiraa)

Brazilian swimmer breaks silence after being kicked out of the Olympics

Although Vieira was kicked out of the competition, her boyfriend, who is also an Olympian swimmer, was let off with a warning. The Brazilian Olympic Committee said that Vieira's “disrespectful and aggressively challenging” behaviour provoked them to expel her. However, she has a different take on the incident.

READ MORE: Brazilian swimmer kicked out of Paris Olympics after breaking major rule with Olympian boyfriend

The Brazilian swimmer recounted her ordeal in a video shared via Instagram stories. Vieira claimed that she did nothing wrong, despite the committee citing “unauthorised exit from the Olympic village” for her banishment. “I left there and left my materials, I didn't know what to do,” she said, adding, “My things are there, I went to the airport in shorts. I had to open my suitcase at the airport.”

“I'm in Portugal; I'm going to Recife and then to Sao Paulo,” Vieira said before adding, “I am helpless.” “I have had no access to anything, I have not been able to speak to anyone. They told me to contact the COB channels. But how am I going to get in touch?” she remarked, according to the Daily Mail.

ALSO READ: Simone Biles slams haters for criticising her hairstyle at 2024 Paris Olympics, ‘Don't come for…’

Vieira went to reveal that she had “already filed a complaint of harassment and nothing has been resolved, harassment within the team.” “I will speak to my lawyers. I promise to tell everything. I am sad, nervous, but with a peace of mind because I know who I am, I know what my character and my nature are,” she concluded.