Simone Biles slams haters for criticising her hairstyle at 2024 Paris Olympics, ‘Don't come for…’

Simone Biles earned her eighth Olympic medal on Tuesday, becoming the most decorated American gymnast in history. Despite her status quo, the 27-year-old is no stranger to criticism. Following a series of hate comments about her hairstyle at the Paris Olympics Games, Biles called out her haters on social media. Simone Biles slammed her haters for criticising her hairstyle at the Paris Olympics 2024(REUTERS)

Simone Biles slams haters for criticising her hairstyle

On Tuesday, the gymnastics champ shut down the hate comments about her hair via her Instagram stories. “Don’t come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,0000 degrees,” she wrote over a video of herself using a portable fan while travelling on a bus. “Oh & a 45 min ride,” Biles added.

In the video, Biles can be seen wearing a black sports bra with her hair tied in a ponytail. She also wore a minimalistic nameplate necklace featuring her husband, Jonathan Owens' last name. In a second Instagram story, Biles warned her haters against making comments about a “Black girl's hair.”

“Gonna hold your hand when I say this next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T,” the Olympics athlete wrote over a picture of herself, in which she closed her eyes while wearing earbuds. Biles' remarks come just days after she faced severe backlash online for her hairstyle at Sunday's gymnastics event in Paris.

“I’m just trying to figure out why Simone Biles hair never done ? Like girllll come on STILL LOVE HER AND HOPE SHE DOES GREAT !” an X, formerly Twitter user said. “Simone Biles hair never being done properly be pissing me off. Everybody else on the team is put together, then she looks like she just rolled out of bed,” a second user wrote.

Fans rally behind Simone Biles following hate comments

Shortly after Biles slammed her haters via her Instagram stories, fans flocked to social media to support her. “Imagine being the kind of person who watches Simone Biles perform moves that no one else can do, twirl in the air multiple times and land on her two feet...only to comment on her hair! Imagine having that mentality?” remarked a fan on X. “The fact she even has to post this pisses me off. People are awful,” wrote another.