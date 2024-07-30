Air Canada plane cancelled after flight attendant loses cool when passenger asks for blanket | Watch

An Air Canada flight bound for Montreal was cancelled after a flight attendant lost her cool when a passenger asked for a blanket. The now-viral incident took place when Flight AC73 from Casablanca, Morocco, was already on its way to the tarmac for takeoff. The stewardess' meltdown was recorded on camera, with the footage making rounds on social media since. Air Canada flight bound for Montreal from Morocco was cancelled after a flight attendant had a meltdown when a passenger requested for a blanket(X/ @fl360aero)

Air Canada flight cancelled over stewardess' meltdown

While it is unclear what exactly led to the flight attendant's meltdown, she began yelling at a passenger who reportedly made a request for a blanket. In the viral video, the enraged crew member can be heard ranting in both English and French. “You will behave, or we will get off!” she yelled, adding, “I don’t want no bullying against my crew!”

ALSO READ: X suspends White Dudes for Harris account after $4m fundraiser, organiser claims Elon Musk got ‘scared’

She continued to yell, “Everyone behave! Be quiet … or you’re getting off,” while storming down the aisle. When requested by the passengers to call the captain, the enraged stewardess not only ignored them but threatened to “remove” them from the aircraft. “Be quiet, fasten your seatbelts, or you will be removed,” she shouted.

The airline confirmed in a statement to CTV News that the flight was cancelled. A different crew was brought in to take the passengers to their destination on Sunday, Air Canada said, adding that they would be compensated for both the delay and the flight attendant's behaviour.

ALSO READ: Cinnamon recalled across multiple US states over toxic levels of lead

Christophe Hennebell, a spokesperson for the airline, said, “We are taking this incident very seriously.” “It is under review, and we will take appropriate action. We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada,” Hennebell added.