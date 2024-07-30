Cinnamon recalled across multiple US states over toxic levels of lead

Ground and powdered cinnamon is being recalled across multiple US states due to excessive levels of lead, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a notice issued Monday, July 29. The agency warns that chronic lead exposure is linked with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects in adults. Ground and powdered cinnamon from two different brands are being recalled in multiple US states, including New York and New Jersey. (Representational Image)

Why is cinnamon being recalled?

Following the recall notice, the FDA issued an extended recall announcement for an additional cinnamon brand that may be contaminated with lead. According to the notices, Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder in 7 oz packing and Spice Class brand Ground Cinnamon are being recalled as they have “the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

“The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead,” the agency added.

Which states are affected by recall?

The Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder was distributed to retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts, according to the FDA. Meanwhile, the Spice Class brand Ground Cinnamon was distributed to retailers located in the New York City area. Neither of the products was sold online.

What threats do elevated levels of lead pose?

While no illnesses linked to recalled products have been reported as of yet, the agency notes that in children, exposure to elevated levels of lead for a “protracted period of time” can cause “permanent damage to the central nervous system.”

“This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems,” the agency adds. Meanwhile, in adults, “chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.”

FDA further notes that consumers in possession of the recalled products “should discontinue use of the product immediately.” Customers are also urged to return the products to their place of purchase to claim a full refund.