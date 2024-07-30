X suspends White Dudes for Harris account after $4m fundraiser, organiser claims Elon Musk got ‘scared’

White Dudes for Harris account (@dudes4harris) on X, formerly Twitter, was temporarily suspended on Monday after raising $4 million for Kamala Harris. When fans asked why the account was shut down, event organiser Ross Morales Rocketto said via his personal account that Elon Musk got “scared.” The SpaceX founder publically endorsed Donald Trump earlier this month. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a bilateral meeting with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei (not pictured) at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura, during Harris' first international trip as Vice President to Guatemala and Mexico, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)

X temporarily suspends White Dudes for Harris account

The campaign group held a digital fundraiser on Monday evening to support Harris' presidential bid. Nearly 200,000 Democrats attended the online rally, including White male celebrities Mark Hamill, Jeff Bridges, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bradley Whitford, Sean Astin, and Josh Groban.

During the event, Bridges told the attendees, “I accepted the invitation and I was brought to the party not so much as being white, and I certainly am, but because I’m a dude, you know, I qualify, man. I’m white, I’m a dude, and I’m for Harris,” per the Wrap.

Following the temporary suspension, organisers created a backup account @dudesforharris, which quickly garnered over 20,000 followers before the original account was up and running again. The ban raised eyebrows among Democrats over Musk, who has previously described himself as a “free speech absolutist.”

After the suspension was lifted, the group tweeted, “Uh oh... we pissed off @elonmusk (don't worry... can't keep a good dude offline for long).” As the post garnered thousands of views, Democratic supporters accused the Tesla founder of “election interference.”

One wrote, “Haha election interference at its finest LOL.” “Elon Musk is about to find out that it’s liberal white guys that buy his cars and stock. ‘ImMa fREe SpeEcH aBsOluTisT!’” wrote a second user. Meanwhile, a third said, “Elon thinks he’s the king of the white dudes.”