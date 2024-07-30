Google responds to Elon Musk’s accusation that they are meddling with November election

Google has denied any accusations from Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr over a “search ban” on Trump, claiming the search engine is interfering in elections through its autocomplete results. Elon Musk's search for 'President Donald' sparks debate over Google auto-complete; Google denies election interference claims. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, AP, REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

The controversy began when several users on X (formerly Twitter) posted screenshots showing that typing “assassination attempt on” into Google did not produce auto-complete results for the recent attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life. Instead, the suggestions were related to figures like Ronald Reagan and Bob Marley.

Even when typed “assassination attempt on Trump” in Chrome’s incognito mode, no auto-complete suggestions appeared, although hitting "enter" did bring up news articles about the incident.

Musk exposes Google's ‘search ban’ on Trump

The Tesla boss joined the fray, posting a screenshot of his search for “President Donald,” which suggested “President Donald Duck” instead of “President Donald Trump.” Musk commented, “Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump,” and added, “Probably just a coincidence that Alphabet (Google) employees were the top donors to Biden.”

Several GOP figures to accuse Google of “gaslighting” and attempting to influence the 2024 presidential election. Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X, “Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable.”

Google, responding to Fortune, denied taking “manual action” on the auto-complete predictions and mentioned that they are “working on improvements” to their auto-complete feature.

Addressing the assassination attempt queries, Google’s spokesperson explained that their systems have “protections against Auto-complete predictions associated with political violence,” which were functioning as intended before the incident. They are now working to update their systems to be more current.

Regarding Musk’s “Donald Duck” search, the spokesperson admitted that “auto-complete is currently not working as intended” for searches involving past presidents and the current vice president.

“We’re looking into these anomalies and working on improvements, which we hope to roll out soon,” the spokesperson said.

“Our auto-complete systems are dynamic, so predictions will change based on common and trending queries.”