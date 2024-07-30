 Donald Trump was delayed from taking Nashville stage due to another security lapse: report - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi
Donald Trump was delayed from taking Nashville stage due to another security lapse: report

BySumanti Sen
Jul 30, 2024 12:28 PM IST

It has been reported that another security lapse made Secret Service agents briefly delay Donald Trump from taking the stage at a conference in Nashville.

It has been reported that another security lapse made Secret Service agents briefly delay Donald Trump from taking the stage at a conference in Nashville on Saturday, July 27. The delay was caused when two people made their way around metal detectors inside the Music City Center. This was the venue where the 2024 Bitcoin conference was held after 3:30 pm, law enforcement sources said.

Donald Trump was delayed from taking Nashville stage due to another security lapse(AFP)
The Secret Service told New York Post in a statement that the two individuals were “credentialed and screened.” They were eventually removed from the premises for not following entry protocol.

What did the authorities determine?

“It was determined that there was no protective interest with these individuals and there was never a threat to the former president,” a Secret Service spokesperson said.

Trump was preparing to give a keynote address at the time. However, his security detail asked him to wait until the two people were located. Authorities eventually tracked them down and ejected them from the event, and questioned them too. No one was criminally charged.

Sources said that the two people were stopped at an initial checkpoint before bypassing the second screening, according to sources. It is unclear how they managed to get past the screening, and if the Secret Service is to be blamed for anything.

The Secret Service faced massive criticism for failing to protect Trump at the Pennsylvania rally when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire. Trump was wounded, as were two other people, while one attendee died. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle eventually tendered her resignation.

Cheatle previouslycame under fire for blaming a “sloped roof” for not putting a sniper team on the building from the roof of which Crooks opened fire. “That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” Cheatle told ABC News, following which she faced massive backlash.

