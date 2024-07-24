Donald Trump says top Democrats like Barack Obama helped push Joe Biden out: ‘Obama can’t stand him’

Donald Trump recently said that “there’s no question” top Democrats pushed Joe Biden out of his re-election campaign, including Barack Obama. Trump also went on to say that Obama “can’t stand” Biden. Donald Trump says top Democrats like Barack Obama helped push Joe Biden out (Photo by BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

“Obama can’t stand him, and he can’t stand Obama. Obama had a part because he said he wasn’t going to support him,” Trump said, according to New York Post.

“Nancy Pelosi dumped him,” the former president added. “They all dumped him, and they said, ‘Either you get out nice or we’re going to go after you.’ And that’s what happened. And he had no choice. There’s no question about it.”

‘The debate was really [Biden’s] ending’

Biden dropped out of the race days after his disastrous presidential debate performance. It was reported that Obama told Biden that his chances of beating Trump were “greatly diminished” following the debate. Pelosi reportedly told Biden that according to polling, he would not be able to defeat Trump in November.

“They told him to get out, ‘You’re not going to win,’” Trump said. “I was really beating him badly in the polls.”

“I think it really started with the debate,” he continued. “The debate was really [Biden’s] ending. He was not good at the debate. And I think I was good. Some people say I was very good, but whether I was or not, he was not good. And I think that was the end of Biden, frankly.”

“And I think the politicians, the, you could call them elites in the party or you could call them the non-elites, because I think they’re generally not, but the people in the party said, ‘If you get out,’ they gave him a chance, and they said, ‘If you don’t get out, we’re going to go after you.’ And that was it. He got out,” he added.

Trump went on to say that he would “absolutely” debate Kamala Harris, who was endorsed by Biden. She is now expected to get the Democratic presidential nomination. Trump called Harris more radical” than Biden, who was a little more “mainstream.”

“She’s a radical left person, and this country doesn’t want a radical left person to destroy it. She’s far more radical than he is. She wants open borders. She wants things that nobody wants you take a look at the car mandate, the electric car mandate, everything,” Trump said.

“Really, what you should do is take a look at San Francisco now compared to before she became the district attorney, and you’ll see what she’ll do to our country,” he added. “So I think she should be easier than Biden, because he was slightly more mainstream, but not much.”