 Biden seen for first time since announcing his decision to exit 2024 race. Watch - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Biden seen for first time since announcing his decision to exit 2024 race. Watch

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 24, 2024 12:26 AM IST

While Biden's age has long contributed to speculations about his mental efficacy, his Covid diagnosis sparked a raging debate about his physical health

Joe Biden was spotted in public on Tuesday for the first time since announcing his decision to step down from the 2024 presidential race. In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the president can be seen boarding an aircraft to travel back to the White House from Delaware, reports Independent.

U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., July 23, 2024. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., July 23, 2024. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)

Biden seen for first time since stepping down

The 81-year-old's outing comes just days after he was diagnosed with Covid and said to be self-isolating. Biden reportedly spent several days recovering from the infectious disease at his estate in Rehoboth Beach, per Independent. Amid his continued absence from public sight, rumours about his deteriorating health started taking the internet by storm.

ALSO READ: Nancy Pelosi reportedly played a major role in Biden's exit from 2024 race

While Biden's age and gaffes have long contributed to speculations about his mental efficacy, his Covid diagnosis sparked a raging debate about his physical health on social media. Many assumed that the president had been admitted to “hospice care,” according to a recent tweet shared by internet personality Collin Rugg. However, his recent outing has debunked such conspiracy theories.

ALSO READ: George Clooney endorses Kamala Harris, lauds Biden's ‘leadership’ after urging him to drop out in bombshell op-ed

“President Joe Biden seen in public for the first time in nearly a week, debunking conspiracy theories online. The development comes after bogus reports shared online claimed Biden was in “hospice care” and was unexpected to make it through the night,” Rugg wrote, adding, "Those claims were completely false. Biden's doctor says the president has "recovered" from cov*d: He never manifested a fever, and his vital signs remained normal… his lungs remained clear."

On Sunday, Biden announced in a lengthy statement to end his bid to seek reecletion. While his decision sent shockwaves across the nation, Kamala Harris, who was endorsed by the president, has seen a surge in support from the Democrats. The vice president has received endorsement from top lawmakers, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Bill Clinton, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Biden seen for first time since announcing his decision to exit 2024 race. Watch
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On