Biden seen for first time since announcing his decision to exit 2024 race. Watch

Joe Biden was spotted in public on Tuesday for the first time since announcing his decision to step down from the 2024 presidential race. In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the president can be seen boarding an aircraft to travel back to the White House from Delaware, reports Independent. U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., July 23, 2024. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)

Biden seen for first time since stepping down

The 81-year-old's outing comes just days after he was diagnosed with Covid and said to be self-isolating. Biden reportedly spent several days recovering from the infectious disease at his estate in Rehoboth Beach, per Independent. Amid his continued absence from public sight, rumours about his deteriorating health started taking the internet by storm.

While Biden's age and gaffes have long contributed to speculations about his mental efficacy, his Covid diagnosis sparked a raging debate about his physical health on social media. Many assumed that the president had been admitted to “hospice care,” according to a recent tweet shared by internet personality Collin Rugg. However, his recent outing has debunked such conspiracy theories.

“President Joe Biden seen in public for the first time in nearly a week, debunking conspiracy theories online. The development comes after bogus reports shared online claimed Biden was in “hospice care” and was unexpected to make it through the night,” Rugg wrote, adding, "Those claims were completely false. Biden's doctor says the president has "recovered" from cov*d: He never manifested a fever, and his vital signs remained normal… his lungs remained clear."

On Sunday, Biden announced in a lengthy statement to end his bid to seek reecletion. While his decision sent shockwaves across the nation, Kamala Harris, who was endorsed by the president, has seen a surge in support from the Democrats. The vice president has received endorsement from top lawmakers, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Bill Clinton, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.