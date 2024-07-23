George Clooney endorses Kamala Harris, lauds Biden's ‘leadership’ after urging him to drop out in bombshell op-ed

George Clooney has made his endorsement of Kamala Harris official. On Tuesday, the lifelong Democrat said in a statement to CNN that he is “excited” to support Harris' bid to win the 2024 election. The Hollywood veteran also expressed his gratitude to Joe Biden for “saving democracy” just weeks after urging him to drop out of the race. George Clooney endorsed Kamala Harris in a recent statement

George Clooney endorses Kamala Harris, hails Biden's ‘leadership’

“President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest,” Clooney said, according to a post shared by CNN anchor Jake Tapper on X, formerly Twitter.

The 63-year-old actor's endorsement and appreciation of Biden come nearly two weeks after he called on the president to stop seeking reelection in a brutal opinion piece published in the New York Times. In the bombshell article, Clooney said that the 81-year-old was not the same Biden he was in either 2010 or 2020.

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced,” the Money Monster star wrote. Throughout the article, he made his commitment to serving the Democratic Party clear by highlighting the fact that he had “led some of the biggest fund-raisers in my party's history.”

“But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” he continued, adding, “This is about age. Nothing more.”