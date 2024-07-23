Kamala Harris faces most brutal attack for being ‘childless’: ‘Becoming a step-parent to older teenagers…’

As Indian-American Kamala Harris has taken over the limelight with Joe Biden's exit from the White House race, she has become the subject of trolling and racial abuse. The US Vice President has been the target of harsh criticism, with many criticising her for not having children. In 2013, Kamala Harris got married to Douglas Emhoff, who has two children from his previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff -- Cole and Ella.( DOUGLAS EMHOF/INSTAGRAM)

Following Biden's endorsement of Harris, an old video of JD Vance, who has been named as Donald Trump's running mate for the 2024 presidential election, has gone viral on social media. Back in 2021, the Ohio Senator called Harris one of the “childless cat ladies”, who is “miserable” as she has no direct stake in the US since she is not a mother.

Vance, during a speech at an Intercollegiate Studies Institute conference, particularly targeted Harris, asking "Why is this just a normal fact of … life, for the leaders of our country to be people who don’t have a personal and direct stake in it via their own offspring?"

Later, in an appearance with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, the Ohio Republican intensified his criticism of Democrats without children.

“We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” he stated.

Referring to Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and AOC, he went on to say, “it’s just a basic fact” that the “entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children”. “And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people that don’t have a direct stake in it,” he added.

Harris faces similar brutal attack as she announces her presidency bid

X user Will Chamberlain declared in a post on the social media platform that Harris is not eligible to run for president because she is childless.

According to his now viral post with 12.2 million views, Harris will never be able to connect with the concerns of parents' and families. He specifically mentioned that being a stepparent to older teens doesn't count.

“Really simple, underdiscussed reason why Kamala Harris shouldn’t be President. No children,” he wrote.

An X user reacted to his post, writing, “Just like George Washington, James Polk, Warren Harding, James Buchanan, and Andrew Jackson.” To this, Chamberlain wrote: “So you’re saying it’s been 100 years since we had a childless President. This is supposed to be persuasive?”

“Pretty ugly Will, you should delete this,” another asked.

While a third user wrote, “Wow, that's all you got. Trump doesn't have a dog, what's your point?”, one more blasted Chamberlain by writing, “Seriously, Will. Take this down.”

Kamala Harris and her step children

Ella Emhoff, 25, is a fashion designer and model, and Cole Emhoff, 30, works in entertainment industry just like his mother. In 2019, Harris said of her stepchildren that they were intelligent, gifted, humorous, and hospitable.