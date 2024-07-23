Kamala Harris gets surprise endorsement from ex-boyfriend as she smashes fundraising record: ‘Guys, I hate to…’

US Vice President Kamala Harris appears to be the Democratic Party's front-runner for the 2024 White House contest following Joe Biden's withdrawal. While a number of Democrats have backed her, Montel William, who dated Harris for a brief period of time in 2021, has hinted that he will back her presidential campaign after previously endorsing a different candidate. Kamala Harris' presidential campaign has received $81 million in donations from Democrats since Biden left the race on Sunday.(AFP)

After Biden announced his decision to leave the race, Williams commented on the 2024 presidential contest. In his first tweet, he hinted that he likes Maryland Governor Wes Moore and then later declared his support for Harris, without mentioning her by name.

“I'd love to see @iamwesmoore leading the ticket or otherwise on my ballot and I'm ready to campaign. I've watched @GovWesMoore lead my home state of Maryland, and I know leadership when I see it,” he wrote on X.

Moore praised Harris' “unique ability to energize the Democratic Party base and mobilize a unique coalition” on Monday.

According to him,Harris will lead the USin the direction of a better future for all. Calling her “fighter”, he wrote on X: “We need at this moment to realize the full promise of our nation.”

Also Read: Mallika Sherawat's old 'Kamala Harris could be US President' tweet resurfaces, fans say ‘she was spot on’

Moore's tweet was later shared by Williams, who also noted this in a different post with the message, “Reminding folks I RT'd this.” Additionally, he offered a scathing response to a TMZ piece that implied he was not in favor of Harris.

“Guys, i hate to ruin your day, but you massively misinterpreted my tweet. I will vote for whomever can beat Trump,” wrote Williams who has been critical of the media coverage of his relationship with Harris.

Back in 2019, Williams talked about his affair with Harris, when she was running in the Democratic presidential primary. He mentioned that they both dated for a brief period about 20 years ago when they were single, adding that he has “great respect” for her.

Kamala Harris raises $81m after Biden's withdrawal

Kamala Harris' presidential campaign has received $81 million in donations from Democrats since Biden left the race on Sunday.

More than 888,000 people contributed less than $200 during the first 24-hour fundraising period in presidential history after Biden's exit.

According to ActBlue, a progressive contribution portal, "grassroots supporters are energized and excited to support her as the Democratic nominee."

Donors, who withdrew their financial support for the party due to concerns around Biden's age and fitness, now want to donate for the party.

In the first five hours of Harris' presidential campaign, the party raised more than $27.5 million. By the end of the day, that figure had almost doubled, shattering a presidential fundraising record in 24 hours.