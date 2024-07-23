‘Joe Biden unfit to complete term’: Trump, Vance call to invoke 25th amendment, allege Democratic ‘coup’

After US President Joe Biden announced that he has backed away from his reelection bid in the US presidential race this year, Donald Trump and his VP pick JD Vance said that if Biden is not fit to run for president, then he should not be deemed fit to complete the rest of his term. Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden (AP)(AP Photo)

JD Vance, who is the Republican face for Vice President and a senator from Ohio, appeared alongside presidential candidate Donald Trump in an interview on Fox News on Monday, where he talked about invoking the 25th amendment against Joe Biden for his removal as the President of United States.

Vance and Trump appeared on Jesse Walter's ‘Primetime’ show, mounting attacks on Joe Biden and increasing pressure on him to not serve the rest of his term, which is set to end on January 20, 2025.

When JD Vance went as far as saying that Biden is “unfit” to continue as the president and the 25th amendment should be invoked against him, Trump was seen silently agreeing. Vance pointed to the 25th Amendment as a mechanism for addressing concerns over Biden's capability to serve as president, emphasising the need for transparency and adherence to constitutional processes.

Read more: Kamala Harris has enough Democratic delegates to earn US presidential nomination

“If Joe Biden can't run for president, he cannot serve as president. And if they are taking him down because he is mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th amendment,” Vance said during the interview.

Walters further asked the duo about the possibility of a “coup” against Biden in the Democratic Party, which led to his removal. Donald Trump agreed to the possibility of a coup against the US president, with his top lawmakers reportedly backing out from endorsing him at the last moment.

Trump alleged that former president Barack Obama “hates” Biden, talking about a recent public incident which hampered the latter's image for the voters.

"When Obama walked Biden out a couple of weeks ago off the stage, he didn't have to do that, he could have let him wave to the people a little bit longer... he was waving and all of a sudden Obama comes along, grabs him. Come on Joe. Like he was a child. It made him look so bad. And I know people with Biden, I know people with Obama and they were not happy about that. It made him look really bad," Trump said.

(With inputs from ANI)