Joe Biden ends reelection bid: How Elon Musk, Barack Obama, other reacted

US President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats questioned his mental fitness and ability to beat Donald Trump. Joe Biden endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris as the party's candidate. US president Joe Biden waves as he leaves after speaking during a press conference at the close of the 75th NATO Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

How Donald Trump reacted?

Former President Donald Trump, running again as the Republican nominee, wrote on his Truth Social network: "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve."

"Harris will be easier to beat than Joe Biden would have been," Trump told CNN.

ALSO READ- Donald Trump shares first health update since assassination attempt: ‘There is still intermittent bleeding…’

Republicans insist Joe Biden is unfit to remain president. House Speaker Mike Johnson stated, “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president. He must resign immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.”

Kamala Harris may not be automatic choice: What Democrats said?

Democratic national committee chair Jaime Harrison hinted there would be no automatic coronation for Kamala Harris. "The party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward," Harrison said. “Our delegates are prepared to swiftly deliver a candidate to the American people.”

Barack Obama says Biden's decision testament to his 'love of country'

Former president Barack Obama praised Biden's record in office, praising his efforts to “restore America's international standing and mobilise support against Russian aggression in Ukraine”. Obama called Biden's decision a testament to his “love of country.”

ALSO READ- Michelle Obama for president? Ted Cruz's prediction for Democrats after ‘debate fiasco’

Elon Musk after Biden quits White House race

Elon Musk fully endorsed Republicans and Donald Trump after Biden dropped out of the White House race.

"My smartest friends, including lifelong Dems in the San Francisco Bay Area, are excited about Trump/Vance," Musk said in an X post.

"I believe in an America that maximizes individual freedom and merit. That used to be the Democratic Party, but now the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party," he said.

How did Russia react to Biden dropping out of the race?

The Kremlin said it is monitoring developments. "The election is still four months away. We need to pay attention and follow what will happen," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

ALSO READ- Russia blames Biden administration for Trump's assassination attempt, accusing…

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Biden for his support, calling his decision "tough but strong."

"We will always be thankful for President Biden's leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war," he wrote on the social media platform X.

How did other world leaders react to Joe Biden quitting 2024 presidential race?

• Polish prime minister Donald Tusk praised Biden for making decisions "thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger".

• UK's newly elected prime minister Keir Starmer said he respects Biden's decision and looking forward to continued cooperation during the remainder of his presidency.

• German chancellor Olaf Scholz called Biden a friend and respected his decision not to run again. "Joe Biden has achieved a lot: for his country, for Europe, for the world," he wrote on X.

• Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant thanked Biden for his “unwavering support, especially during war”.

• Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau appreciated Biden's years of service, "leadership and friendship". “As president, he is a partner to Canadians -- and a true friend,” Trudeau added.