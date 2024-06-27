Welcome to Hindustan Times’s live coverage of a historic US Presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as they are set to face off tonight. This marks the first time in history that a sitting president and a former president will debate each other, making tonight’s event unprecedented in American politics. ...Read More

Biden vs Trump Debate Time

The debate will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and will begin at 9 p.m. ET (6.30am IST) at CNN’s studios in Atlanta. Notably, there will be no live audience present.

Biden vs Trump Debate Rules:

Biden, after choosing tails in a coin flip, will stand on the right side of the screen and deliver his closing statement first. Trump will stand on the left and have the last word.

Both candidates will remain standing, refuting rumours of Biden requesting a seat.

Campaign staff cannot interact with the candidates during the debate, including breaks.

Each candidate can have a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water. Props and pre-written notes are prohibited.

Only the speaking candidate's microphone will be active to ensure orderly communication.

The debate will take place without a studio audience to maintain a civil environment.

Biden vs Trump Debate: A high stake showdown

With only two debates this election cycle and national polls showing the duo locked in a tight neck on neck contest Thursday's debate at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia takes on heightened significance

President Biden, who is already the oldest president in U.S. history, will face scrutiny over his age, immigration crisis and high inflation numbers. Meanwhile, former President Trump brings his controversial legacy, an instinctive political pugilist, the challenge will be to rein in the aggressive tendencies he unleashed -- to his detriment -- in their first chaotic debate four years ago.

Additionally, tonight’s debate comes in the shadow of legal issues surrounding Hunter Biden, the President’s son, who was convicted on gun charges and remains a focal point of criticism from Trump and his supporters.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, analysis, and reactions throughout this 90-minute showdown that promises to be a defining moment in the 2024 presidential race.