Biden-Trump debate Live updates: Who will win the presidential debate? Pre-debate opinion poll results out
Welcome to Hindustan Times’s live coverage of a historic US Presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as they are set to face off tonight. This marks the first time in history that a sitting president and a former president will debate each other, making tonight’s event unprecedented in American politics. ...Read More
Biden vs Trump Debate Time
The debate will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and will begin at 9 p.m. ET (6.30am IST) at CNN’s studios in Atlanta. Notably, there will be no live audience present.
Biden vs Trump Debate Rules:
Biden, after choosing tails in a coin flip, will stand on the right side of the screen and deliver his closing statement first. Trump will stand on the left and have the last word.
Both candidates will remain standing, refuting rumours of Biden requesting a seat.
Campaign staff cannot interact with the candidates during the debate, including breaks.
Each candidate can have a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water. Props and pre-written notes are prohibited.
Only the speaking candidate's microphone will be active to ensure orderly communication.
The debate will take place without a studio audience to maintain a civil environment.
Biden vs Trump Debate: A high stake showdown
With only two debates this election cycle and national polls showing the duo locked in a tight neck on neck contest Thursday's debate at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia takes on heightened significance
President Biden, who is already the oldest president in U.S. history, will face scrutiny over his age, immigration crisis and high inflation numbers. Meanwhile, former President Trump brings his controversial legacy, an instinctive political pugilist, the challenge will be to rein in the aggressive tendencies he unleashed -- to his detriment -- in their first chaotic debate four years ago.
Additionally, tonight’s debate comes in the shadow of legal issues surrounding Hunter Biden, the President’s son, who was convicted on gun charges and remains a focal point of criticism from Trump and his supporters.
Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, analysis, and reactions throughout this 90-minute showdown that promises to be a defining moment in the 2024 presidential race.
Biden-Trump debate live updates: Who will win the high stake showdown? Here's what the pre-debate poll suggest
According to the poll conducted by Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel, expectations are relatively low for both candidates, particularly for President Biden. Likely voters gave Biden an average expectations score of 2.58 out of 5, indicating a perception halfway between "about average" and "poor." This low bar could play to Biden's advantage; even an average performance could surpass many Americans' expectations.
Biden’s low score is likely tied to concerns about his age and Republican portrayals of him as inept. Respondents rated his fitness for the presidency on a similar five-point scale, with Biden receiving an average score of 2.3 for physical fitness, 2.4 for mental fitness, and a slightly higher 2.8 for emotional fitness.
Former President Trump received a mean expectations score of 2.96 out of 5, reflecting a perception of him as "about average." Despite this, voters also questioned his suitability for the presidency. Trump scored 2.6 out of 5 for emotional fitness, slightly below Biden, but outscored Biden on mental fitness with a 2.8 and on physical fitness with a 3.1.
These ratings set the stage for a debate where both candidates have a lot to prove to the American public.
Michelle Obama won't campaign for Biden in 2024, here's why
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is reportedly not planning to publicly campaign for President Joe Biden's second term. According to a new report, part of the reason stems from the Biden family's treatment of her close friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden.
While former President Barack Obama has actively supported Biden's 2024 campaign, Michelle Obama has notably stayed away from major events, including a recent Hollywood-studded fundraiser. Sources cited by Axios suggest her absence is due to frustration over how Buhle was treated by the Biden family.
In addition to this, Michelle Obama's general disdain for partisan politics could also explain her reluctance to get involved. Despite being one of the most influential voices in the Democratic Party, she has focused on her national nonpartisan initiative, When We All Vote, instead of engaging in the re-election campaign.
The relationship between the Obama and Biden families reportedly changed in 2015 when President Obama discouraged then-Vice President Biden from running for president, which later led to Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle's messy divorce in 2017.
Former President Obama has attended Biden's 2024 fundraisers, a state dinner, and appeared in campaign videos, but Michelle Obama has maintained her distance.
Biden-Trump debate live updates: How the two prepared for debate
As the historic Biden-Trump debate approaches, both candidates have taken contrasting approaches to preparation. President Biden had been off the radar at Camp David, fine-tuning his responses in mock debates under real TV lighting. In contrast, former President Trump opted for a more relaxed approach, skipping dress rehearsals in favour of informal policy roundtables and workshopping strategies with rally crowds.
Biden aims to paint Trump as unhinged and unfit for office, while Trump's team encourages him to highlight his strengths in the economy and crime. Despite previously portraying Biden as feeble, Trump’s campaign has recently adjusted their strategy to avoid underestimating him, acknowledging his week of intense preparation.
Trump’s team has also propagated baseless claims about Biden using performance-enhancing drugs and insinuated bias from CNN. Meanwhile, Biden faces vulnerabilities on border security, with Trump promising mass deportations to combat undocumented migration.
Biden-Trump debate live updates: 5 must watch out points
1. Biden's response of age concerns:
As the oldest sitting president at 81, Biden's performance will be scrutinised for signs of frailty or confusion. He needs to project vigour and clarity to counteract age-related concerns. Biden will likely emphasise his extensive experience, framing his age as an asset rather than a liability. A strong, decisive performance similar to his State of the Union address earlier this year could help reassure voters and widen his lead in the tight race. On the contrary, any notable gaffes or lapses could solidify age as a central issue in the campaign.
2. Scrutiny over Biden's handling of inflation:
- Although inflation has slowed since its peak in June 2022, its lingering effects continue to affect Biden's approval ratings. During the debate, Biden will need to effectively communicate his administration’s efforts to combat inflation, such as job creation and economic recovery initiatives. He faces the challenge of addressing public concerns while countering Trump's criticisms and misleading claims about the economy. Biden will also need to highlight the potential negative impact of Trump’s proposed economic policies, such as steep tariffs and reduced immigration, which experts argue could exacerbate inflation.
3. Trump and Biden's stand on Israel and Gaza:
- The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza presents a complex issue for Biden, especially in appealing to his diverse voter base with varying views on the matter. Biden’s handling of U.S.-Israel relations and his stance on the conflict will be closely watched. He must navigate the fine line of supporting Israel’s security while addressing humanitarian concerns in Gaza. Trump’s unpredictable comments on the conflict add an extra layer of complexity, making Biden's approach to this topic crucial for maintaining support from different factions within his coalition.
4. Biden and Trump's foreign policy perspective:
- The debate will highlight stark contrasts between Biden and Trump on foreign policy, particularly regarding Ukraine and Russia. Biden has consistently supported Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression and has worked closely with NATO allies to provide military aid. However, Trump has shown an affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin and has made ambiguous statements about U.S. support for Ukraine. Trump’s foreign policy advisors have proposed plans that could significantly alter U.S. involvement in the conflict, potentially favoring Russia. Biden will aim to underscore his commitment to international alliances and democratic values, while Trump will likely promote a more isolationist stance.
5. Biden and Trump's take on immigration policies
- Immigration remains a contentious issue, with Trump advocating for strict measures, including the removal of suspected gang members and drug dealers, and even proposing a UFC migrant league. Biden’s immigration policies have been more nuanced, attempting to balance compassion with enforcement. He has reversed many of Trump’s hardline policies but faced criticism from both sides for his handling of surges in migrant numbers. Biden will need to defend his approach, highlighting efforts to protect families and careers while managing border security. Trump will likely use this issue to attack Biden’s perceived leniency and promise tougher immigration control.
These key points will shape the debate and provide a deeper understanding of each candidate's platform and potential impact on the 2024 presidential race.