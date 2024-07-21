Donald Trump shares first health update since assassination attempt: ‘There is still intermittent bleeding…’

Donald Trump on Saturday shared first doctor note a week after an assassination attempt that left him with a bullet wound to his right ear. According to his physician, the former president is “doing well” and “recovering as expected.” Trump shared a note from Jackson on Truth Social. His physician informed that the ex-President's right ear sustained a “2 cm wound” from the bullet, which was “less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head.”(AP)

Ronny Jackson, a staunch Trump supporter and a Republican who currently represents Texas' 13th Congressional District, has been with the GOP presidential nominee since the shooting and evaluating and treating his wound daily.

Trump shared a note from Jackson on Truth Social. His physician informed that the ex-President's right ear sustained a “2 cm wound” from the bullet, which was “less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head.” There was “marked swelling of the entire upper ear,” which has now subsided. He said, “the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly.”

“Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place,” the report states.

Jackson further expressed gratitude to Butler Memorial Hospital's medical team for offering immediate treatment to Trump and evaluating him, which included a CT scan of his skull. Trump will go through “further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing,” he said.

Trump will make his public campaign rally debut this evening in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It will also be his first appearance with his recently announced running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, since the RNC event. Jackson declared that he will accompany Trump the entire weekend.

“In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon. I am extremely thankful his life was spared,” Jackson wrote, stressing that “it was an absolute miracle he wasn't killed.”

Reacting to the physician's note, one Trump supporter wrote: “Glad his wound is healing!”

“Thank God, I genuinely still get emotional when I think about what happened. God protected our warrior!” one more reacted.

FBI probing Trump assassination attempt

Last week, Trump was hit by a gunshot at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the horrific incident as an assassination attempt on Trump ahead of the November election. Trump covered his right ear with a bandage during this week's Republican National Convention (RNC). In a show of support, a number of convention goers dressed in imitation bandages over their ears.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman, was killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper. The shooting incident left 50-year-old retired firefighter Corey Comperatore dead and two other injured.