Melania seals Donald Trump's RNC nomination speech with a kiss, Baron gives it a miss, but many wonder why didn't she…

In a dramatic return to the spotlight, Melania Trump made a rare appearance at the Republican National Convention on Thursday to support her husband, former President Donald Trump, as he accepted the GOP nomination. She smiled, waved, kissed and stood hand in hand with her husband after he finished his over 90 minutes keynote address. Former US President Donald Trump, left, and former First Lady Melania Trump during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Donald Trump, who accepted his party's presidential nomination, delivered his first public address since surviving a failed assassination attempt, relating an incident in detail that he called "too painful to tell." Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

“We love our Baron,” Donald's message for Baron after he skips RNC convention

The grandstanding for the cameras showcased a happy united image of the Trump family that included Melania Trump, Donald Trump III, Kai Madison Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Chloe Trump, Spencer Trump, Tristan Trump, Vanessa Haydon, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Usha Chilukuri Vance, and Vice Presidential Nominee Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH).

Where is Barron Trump, why didn't he attend RNC?

But one person missing from this happy Trump family image was his son Barron Trump. After making a halt and getting a standing ovation. 18-year-old was not expected to attend the RNC after Melania's office had made a statement after Republican Party of Florida had picked him to serve as one of the state’s at-large delegates at the convention.

“While Barron is honoured to have been chosen… he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania’s office said.

Despite his absence Donald didn't forget to remember him in the speech, “I also wanna thank my entire family for being here. Don, Kimberly, Ivanka and Jared. Eric and Lara. Tiffany and Michael. Barron.” Trump paused, smiling, and mumbled, “We love our Barron.” The crowd laughed.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump onstage with his family as balloons fall following his speech on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024. (REUTERS)

Finally, Melania returns to stage with Trump

Trump's memorable day at RNC after surviving assassination bid marked Melania's first public appearance with her husband since his conviction on all counts in the hush money trial. However, the former first lady didn't utter a word and neither did she speak the convention. Many were expecting her to speak for the husband but Melania chose to remain silent.

Her presence at the RNC was a powerful gesture of unity, especially after months of keeping a low profile. As Trump concluded his 93-minute speech, Melania surprised him by joining him on stage, where she whispered in his ear and shared a brief kiss. This move not only underscored her support but also helped the Republican Party project a united front following the recent assassination attempt on Trump​.

Melania, who has largely been absent from the campaign trail, previously distanced herself following the scandal and subsequent guilty verdict and not seen campaigning with Trump. The party noted she was busy taking care of her ailing mother, who passed away earlier this year. According to reports, the trial and verdict were also "very hard" on her, and she chose to remain silent and out of the public eye to protect herself and their son, Barron​.

But today as the Trump family celebrated on stage, Melania remained close to her husband, sharing moments of quiet affection and engaging with other family members, including vice presidential nominee JD Vance and his wife, Usha.

When was the last time Melania was seen with Trump?

The last time Melania was seen publicly with Trump was at their son Barron’s graduation ceremony in May 2024. After the verdict, she was photographed leaving Trump Tower with Barron, both looking somber and carrying several luxury luggage pieces, heading to their estate in Bedminste.

Despite her low profile, Melania's statement calling for Americans to "ascend above hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence" after the attack on Trump highlighted her concern for the nation's current political climate. Her appearance at the convention, albeit without delivering a speech, added a layer of emotional support to Trump's campaign​.