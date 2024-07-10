Barron Trump greeted with standing ovation at Miami Trump rally: Watch

Barron Trump was greeted with a warm welcome at his father’s rally in Miami on Tuesday, July 9. The crowd gave the teenager a standing ovation when Donald Trump introduced him. Barron Trump greeted with standing ovation at Miami Trump rally (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

"This is a young man, he just turned 18," the former president said, as the crowd cheered. "A very young man who is now going to college. Got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice. And he's a very good guy, I'll tell you… He's a very special guy, Barron Trump. This is the first time he's ever done this."

Trump then asked his son to stand up, and he obliged. Barron briefly waved at the crowd and pumped his fist. Trump then went on to say that Barron is "pretty popular" and "might be more popular" than his other sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

"Barron, it's good to have you," Trump said. "Welcome to the scene, Barron. I don't know. He had such a nice easy life, now it's a little bit changed."

‘I’m certain he’s an amazing young man’

Many X users in the comment section of the above video showered praises on Barron. “Barron's energy level is rocketing,” one user wrote. One user said, “Yup. No matter the age, they're always our "boys."” “If Barron campaigns for his dad my five daughters will vote for Trump, trust me,” one user said, while another wrote, “A stark contrast from current POTUS son…where’s Hunter”. “His futures so bright he better wear shades!” commented one user.

“Videos like this make me smile. November 5th can’t come soon enough,” one user wrote, while another said, “He’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.” “#BarronTrump being groomed to be a savage one day,” one user said. “Pres.&Mrs.Trump did a wonderful job raising this fine young man,” one user wrote, while another said, “He appears to be such a gentle giant. I’m certain he’s an amazing young man!”