Barron Trump looks ‘so embarrassed’ in new video with dad as Donald says ‘no tax on tips’

Barron Trump appeared “uncomfortable" in a new video, in which he listened to his father, Donald Trump, taking brutal aims at incumbent President Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris. Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump and his only child with former First Lady Melania, made a rare appearance with his father in a video leaked on social media.(AP)

Barron, the youngest son of Trump and his only child with former First Lady Melania, made a rare appearance with his father in a video leaked on social media. The teenager was spotted riding in the passenger seat of a golf cart while his father drove.

As soon as the clip hit the social media, netizens were quick to comment on body language of Barron.

One X user asked, “Is that his son, Barron, sitting next to him? He looks very uncomfortable. C’mon dad, don’t talk like that in front of your son.”

Claiming that Barron always looks uncomfortable with Trump, another said, it is “like he wants to disappear”.

“He looks so uncomfortable and embarrassed. I guarantee he got bullied at that fancy school for what Trump says and does,” one more chimed in.

However, Judi James, a body language expert, said Barron appeared almost "presidential" in the video, despite the claims of internet users.

Trump blasts Biden and Harris with ‘NO TAX ON TIPS’ message

In the viral clip, Trump was heard talking about a recent presidential debate he had with US President Joe Biden. While many viewers and critics complained that Biden sounded tired and disengaged at the CNN-hosted debate on June 27, his campaign claimed that the 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief was fighting a cold.

Holding a handful of cash, Trump questioned the people who are not visible on camera, “How did I do with the debate the other night?”

After a brief pause, he mentioned Vice President Harris, stating that “she's so f****** bad. She's so pathetic.”

He further talked about Russian President Vladmir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “Can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin and the President of China who's a fierce person? He's a fierce man, a very tough guy.”

Later on Thursday, Trump posted the same video clip on his social media platform, Truth Social, with the message, “NO TAX ON TIPS!”