Vladimir Putin takes Donald Trump's Ukraine peace plan ‘seriously’ but questions his methods

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed that he is “seriously” taking the words of former US President Donald Trump regarding his desire to “stop the war in Ukraine.” Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin discuss new nuclear accord possibly including China(AP)

Speaking at a news conference in Kazakhstan, where he attended a regional security conference, Putin addressed Trump's recent statements about his ability to swiftly resolve the Ukraine war if elected president on November 5th.

“The fact that Mr. Trump, as a presidential candidate, declares that he is ready and wants to stop the war in Ukraine, we take this completely seriously,” Putin stated.

“I am not, of course, familiar with possible proposals for how he plans to do this. This is the key question. But I have no doubt that he means it sincerely, and we support it (the idea of ending the war).”

ALSO READ| Trump demeans ‘cognitively challenged’ Biden in 4th July message, says POTUS choked like dog, but Kamala Harris is…

In April, The Washington Post reported that Trump had privately considered a peace plan that would allow Putin to retain control over Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and the Donbas region, partially occupied by Russian forces.

Reuters also revealed last month that two of Trump's key advisers suggested a plan to pressure Ukraine into peace talks by threatening to withhold further US military aid.

Putin says Trump's hush-money trial was a ‘political struggle’

The Russian prez also debunked the hush-money conviction of Trump, calling it just a “political struggle” and also “burned” the idea that his conviction somehow affects American democracy.

“It is obvious all over the world that the prosecution of Trump... is simply the utilization of the judicial system during an internal political struggle,” Putin said and added, “Their supposed leadership in the sphere of democracy is being burned to the ground.”

When asked about the first presidential debate on CNN between Trump and President Joe Biden, Putin admitted to only seeing fragments of it. “I saw some fragments. But I have enough to do,” he said.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump caught in a leaked video with Barron giving view on Joe Biden, predicts his successor

Despite Biden having previously referred to Putin in harsh terms, Putin has indicated that he considers Biden preferable to Trump as the future U.S. president, though his remarks have sometimes been ambiguous.

Regarding his preference for Biden, Putin stated, “Nothing has changed. Did we not know what could come? We knew.”