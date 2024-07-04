Donald Trump caught in a leaked video with Barron giving view on Joe Biden, predicts his successor

Former US President Donald Trump was caught on a video where he thinks Vice President Kamal Harris will be the next Democrat nominee once President Joe Biden steps down. Trump predicts Biden will 'quit the race' in a viral video rant(X/Collin Rugg)

He has also delivered a scathing critique of Biden’s performance in their recent CNN presidential debate.

A viral X (formerly Twitter) shows Trump harshly describing Biden as a “broken-down pile of crap” and speculating that the president is on the verge of “quitting the race.”

“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says in the video, which shows him sitting in a golf cart with his recently graduated younger son, Barron Trump.

“I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”

ALSO READ| House insiders rally behind Kamala Harris to replace Joe Biden in the presidential race

Trump slams Biden as ‘old, broken-down pile of cr*p’

The former POTUS then asks the person behind the camera “How did I do with the debate the other night?” for their thoughts. When told he did “fantastic” and “amazing,” Trump continues, “Look at that old, broken-down pile of cr*p. It’s a bad guy,” seemingly referring to Biden. After asserting that Biden is quitting and passing the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump adds, “I think she’s gonna be better” as an opponent, only to then disparage her as “so bad, so pathetic.”

“She's so bad. She's so pathetic. She's just so f**king bad,” he said.

Trump goes on to question Biden’s ability to deal with international leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he describes as “fierce” and “tough.”

“Can you imagine [Biden] with dealing with Putin and the president of China, who's a fierce person? He's a fierce man. Very tough guy,” Trump said while sitting in that Golf cart.

Before driving off, he reiterates, “But they just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?”

It wasn't sure when and where the video was lensed, but it was captured after the CNN debate.

ALSO READ| Ivanka Trump fights back tears as she describes impact of father's legal battles on family, remembers ‘trailblazer’ mom

Trump campaign responds to the leaked video

“Every Democrat who is calling on Crooked Joe Biden to quit was once a supporter of Biden and his failed policies that lead to extreme inflation, an open border, and chaos at home and abroad,” Trump campaign spokesperson Stephen Cheung told The Daily Beast while addressing the viral leaked video.

“Make no mistake that Democrats, the main stream media, and the swamp colluded to hide the truth from the American public - Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House. Every one of them has lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state and supported his disastrous policies over the past four years, especially Cackling Copilot Kamala Harris.”

The statement concluded claiming Trump “will beat any Democrat on November 5th because he has a proven record and an agenda to Make America Great Again.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied rumors of Biden stepping down, telling reporters on Wednesday that the president is “absolutely not” considering it.