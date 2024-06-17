Barron Trump to attend University of Pennsylvania? Pro-Palestinian protests influence college choice

Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, is currently exploring universities to attend. Having graduated from high school last month, Barron has been applying to various colleges and, according to his father, was accepted at all the institutions he applied to. In a recent Fox News interview, Trump stated that Barron's college search has been impacted by the recent pro-Palestinian protests and "rioting" occurring on campuses nationwide. Barron Trump, son of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, receives his diploma during his graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy, Friday, May 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)

Is Barron Trump planning to attend UPenn?

Barron, 18, was previously chosen by the Florida GOP to serve as a delegate at this summer's Republican National Convention, an offer he later declined. He often makes headlines due to his tall height and his resemblance to his mother, Melania. The only child of Donald and Melania Trump, Barron was a senior at Oxbridge Academy near West Palm Beach and recently graduated in the midst of his father's high-profile hush money trial. About a year ago, Donald Trump mentioned that his youngest son was considering the University of Pennsylvania, where he himself attended and studied at the Wharton School.

College decision altered by ‘rioting’

Lately, numerous prestigious colleges in the United States, such as UPenn, Columbia, and NYU, have emerged as key locations for intense pro-Palestinian protests. Across the country, more than 130 educational institutions have seen thousands of students come together to protest the current situation in Gaza, arranging rallies and establishing temporary camps. Even with over 2,000 arrests, these protests continue as colleges prepare for their upcoming graduation ceremonies.

During his interview with FOX, the Republican party' presumptive nominee said, his son's choice of college destination was changed due to "rioting." Its is yet to be seen where he goes.

UPenn plans to tackle campus protests

On June 6, the University of Pennsylvania introduced new, stringent guidelines for campus events and demonstrations. The "temporary standards and procedures" policy specifies that “encampments and overnight demonstrations are not permitted in any University location, regardless of space (indoor or outdoor). Unauthorised overnight activities will be considered trespassing and addressed.”

With the updated regulations, the university has the authority to request identification from individuals at gatherings or demonstrations to verify their affiliation with the university. Should they not be Penn students, these non-students may face more restrictions in their freedom of expression on campus compared to Penn students.