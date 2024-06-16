Donald Trump mocked for forgetting his doctor's name while calling for Biden's cognitive test

Donald Trump, never one to shy away from taking a dig at President Joe Biden, found himself in an awkward moment when he inadvertently mixed up the name of the doctor who previously tested his cognitive abilities. The former POTUS suggested on Saturday night that Biden "should have to take a cognitive test" after a series of videos from the G7 summit captured Biden in embarrassing moments. Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a rally and celebration of his birthday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

Trump challenges Biden to cognitive test, trips on doctor's name

The presumptive Republican nominee referred to Texas GOP Congressman Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician during his term, by the wrong name, mistakenly referring to him as "Ronny Johnson." This happened while Trump was probing Biden's cognitive abilities, a subject he often discusses in his campaign speeches and on various social media platforms.

Trump forgets name of doctor who conducted his cognitive test

"He doesn’t even know what the word ‘inflation’ means. I think he should take a cognitive test like I did," said the recent Hush Money trial convict, addressing the crowd at a Turning Point Action convention in Detroit.

“Doc Ronny Johnson. Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, a congressman from Texas? He was the White House doctor, and he said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history, so I liked him very much indeed immediately,” he added a moment later.

Netizens mock Donald Trump

Trump, who turned 78 on Friday, has spent a lot of time attacking Biden's fitness for a second term in office. However, his mistake on Saturday night became a target for critics online. The Biden campaign, which usually stands up for the President in response to his verbal errors instantly posted the clip online mocking the blunder.

“Wow while challenging Biden to a cognitive test and bragging that he aced a dementia test, Trump forgets Ronny Jackson’s name: Ronny Johnson,” a social media user wrote. Another said, “oops totally backfired.” “WHEN WILL YOU REPORT THAT TRUMP IS SHOWING CLEAR AND OBVIOUS DECLINE??” One more chimed in.

Joe Biden displays mental health concerns

A few days ago, Joe Biden raised mental health concerns at a public event when he unexpectedly strayed from the group of global leaders at the G7 summit in Apulia, Italy. The 81-year-old's behaviour caused quite a commotion when he seemed to have lost his bearings and had a spontaneous chat with a security guard who was preparing to leave. This was not the only embarrassing episode; he was also observed saluting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after she directed him. These events have heightened the debate surrounding Biden's cognitive health.

For Trump, the series of public gaffes involving Biden has become the most interesting aspect of his political campaign as he eyes the White House for the second time, continually bringing it up in his speeches.