Indian entrepreneur shares inspiring 5 year journey to green card, here's how he made it

Getting a green card has turned into a major hurdle for numerous Indian nationals, as data from the U.S. government shows that more than a million people are currently dealing with lengthy backlogs in employment-based immigration. This logjam, resulting from caps on the number of immigrants from each nation and limited quotas, forces highly skilled Indian professionals to face the possibility of waiting for decades to achieve permanent residency. The Biden administration has announced that certain categories of immigrants, including those seeking green cards and spouses of H-1B visa holders, would be permitted to use their expired work permits for an additional 18 months, offering a reprieve to thousands of Indians working in this country and prevent further disruption for US employers.

LinkedIn feeds are abuzz with congratulations for Ravi Tandon, a skilled engineer and visionary entrepreneur, who finally secured his green card in the US! The journey wasn't a walk in the park. He has now shared his journey on social media detailing all the hurdles and setbacks that came his way, but his unwavering determination to succeed ultimately paid off.

Ravi Tandon’s Green Card journey

Ravi’s visionary journey began in 2008 when he enrolled at IIT Guwahati, where he pursued a B-Tech degree. After graduation, his quest for knowledge led him to the prestigious Princeton University where he completed a Master of Science in Engineering (MSE) in 2015. He then made his mind up to enter the professional world with a strong foundation.

Professional growth

Describing further, he gave a glimpse of his professional run, which started with ThoughtSpot in the Bay Area as a Staff Engineer. Over the next five years, he honed his skills and contributed to the company’s goals and vision. He later aspired to build his own startup, but the major challenge was doing it in the US, which felt impossible due to visa constraints.

The COVID era and return to India

In 202, the young engineer decided to come back to India and launch his startup with a bang but Covid-19 posed unforeseen challenges. The pandemic combined with the complexities of understanding the B2B market in India made his journey even more challenging.

Way back to the United States

He decided to go back to the US on an F2 visa in 2021. (short-term visa for the immediate relatives of F1 Student Visa recipients.) The next two years were all about patience and experimenting with new jobs while also ideating on his entrepreneurial ambitions.

The Green Card pursuit

In March 2023, he submitted his application for the EB-1A visa, recognised for its strict standards aimed at people with exceptional talents. After several months of anticipation, a critical turning point came in September 2023 when he received a Request for Evidence (RFE). By December 2023, Ravi's application was granted, securing his journey towards becoming a permanent resident.

What is EB-1A visa?

It's an employment-based visa for non-US residents with extraordinary ability. In such cases, your chance to get one depends on you being a "priority worker" with extraordinary skills in fields of “science, arts, education, business, or athletics.”

Building the Future with @decoverAI

With his future looking stable from where he was standing, he decided to give his all to his startup idea and founded @decoverAI, a legal tech company leveraging generative AI. In May 2024, he finally received his green card.

At this point, with momentum and financial backing, he is on the correct trajectory to create numerous profitable projects ahead. He recognises the support and motivation he received from different people who talk about immigration in the United States, acknowledging the problem as difficult and intricate.