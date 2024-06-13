India vs. USA T20 World Cup match had cricket fans buzzing, not just because it was the first clash between these teams, but also because it was billed as "India vs. mini India," with half of the newly formed US cricket team being of Indian origin. After defeating the USA in yesterday's match, India has qualified for the top 8, giving Pakistan a strategic advantage. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s epic reaction to Aadhar vs. Green Card: India’s win over USA sparks meme frenzy

The Americans had entered Wednesday's match with high hopes after their big victory over Pakistan in their previous game. However, they ultimately fell to India, which remains the only unbeaten team in Group A so far. Not, as high voltage as India Vs Pak, but the match has surely sparked meme frenzy.

India VS USA T20 clash sparks meme frenzy on the Internet

The T20 World Cup clash between India and the USA began with a dramatic intrigue- an LBW for a Golden Duck. Things looked shaky for the US early on, but they rallied before ultimately falling to the cricketing giants, as everyone expected. Still, a US win would have been a historic upset. The match, held at New York City's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, turned into a meme-fest both on and off the field.

India vs India clash

Cameras were constantly interrupted by distracting signs and pamphlets, adding to the lighthearted atmosphere. But the biggest talking point was the US team itself – captained by Indian-born Monank Patel and boasting 7 players of Indian origin and 2 with Pakistani roots.

The Green Card vs Aadhar card memes

Off the field, a hilarious meme war erupted, featuring Green Cards and H-1B visas—those ever-popular topics of debate between Indian and American communities. Fans playfully riffed on these immigration issues. A user chimed in, “This USA World Cup team has Indians, Pakistanis, Sri Lankans and even a Nepali. Never in my wildest imaginations did I think I’d see a USA team that represents Akhand Bharat.”

Another said, “Almost half of the USA Squad are Indians….Americans came to know that they have a Cricket team after the Indians-driven team beat Pakistan. All thanks to H1B XD.”

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s epic ‘bhaichara’

While India secured a win against the USA in the T20 World Cup, the margin of victory fell short of expectations considering the USA's relative inexperience. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's performances were underwhelming, and their reactions on the field and at the stand naturally became meme material. People even called out the 'bhaichaara' between the two for not being able to score.