Barron Trump is no longer ‘off limits’. What does it mean for the critiques?

Former US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's son Barron Trump is facing increased scrutiny and criticism as he no longer is "off limits".

Having turned 18 earlier this year, Barron has largely remained out of the spotlight, but recent developments have changed the narrative, according to Trump critiques.

Barron recently turned 18, and his announcement as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention has led many on social media to assert that he is now “fair game” for critique and ridicule. This shift in perception has resulted in a flurry of online commentary targeting Barron, with some suggesting that he is no longer “off limits” to media and public attacks.

Political commentator Allison Gill, host of the Mueller, She Wrote podcast, posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Barron is “no longer off limits,” and netizens took no time to flood her comment box.

Barron ‘does like politics’: Trump

Barron's physical appearance and unique height have become focal points for some online detractors, who have begun to make disparaging comments.

Earlier, Trump quipped about his son's height, “He's a little on the tall side, I will tell you, he's a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy.”

Despite this, Barron appears relatively unbothered by the increased attention.

The youngest Trump child seems poised to carve out his own space in the political arena, unfazed by the criticism.

The former president once told Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that Barron “does like politics” and “it's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.”

Barron snubs his father for presidential campaign

Barron has also declined the opportunity to support his father in his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

Late Friday, Melania's office announced that Barron would not be attending the Republican National Convention as a delegate due to “prior commitments.”

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the statement from the former first lady's office read.

Barron, who has typically been kept out of the public eye by his parents, found himself in the spotlight after the Florida GOP revealed he would serve as a delegate. This unexpected withdrawal comes just before Barron's graduation from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.