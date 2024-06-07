Trump makes hurtful revelation on how son Barron feels about his hush money conviction: ‘He thinks it’s possibly…’

After Donald Trump's hush money conviction, several questioned the silence of former first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump. Stressing that his son has been "hurt" by the jury's decision, Trump said: “I think he doesn’t say because he doesn’t want to hurt me."(AFP)

Speaking in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, the former president hinted that his 18-year-old son is affected by the media limelight and public attention following his hush money conviction.

Stressing that his son has been "hurt" by jury's verdict, Trump said: “I think he doesn’t say because he doesn’t want to hurt me and thinks it's possibly a hurtful conversation, but it has to affect my family.”

Ahead of the presidential elections, Trump, who is the presumptive presidential nominee for the Republican party, said that he believes his family wants him to fight the battle. “Our country’s in trouble. We could be in a world war very soon. My family loves this country and I think they feel I do a good job.”

Melania and Trump were last spotted together at their son's graduation ceremony in Florida, where the couple managed to have some family time amid the ex-president's legal troubles. Barron gave his best impression of Melania when obtaining his high school graduation, and the grim-faced graduate's dad and mom were captured looking uncommonly thrilled to be at an occasion together.

Trump returns to campaign trail

Trump, after becoming the first former president to be convicted of a crime, returned to the campaign trail after denouncing the case against him as "politically motivated" and called for his conviction to be annulled on appeal. “Those appellate courts have to step up and straighten things out or we're not going to have a country anymore,” Trump stated during a Phoenix, Arizona town hall organised by Turning Point.

In his recent trial, Trump was accused of paying former adult star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to buy her silence about an extra-marital affair with him ahead of the 2026 presidential elections. Prosecutors established the fact that Trump forged records when he paid back his close aide and former lawyer Michael Cohen for the payment to Daniels.

Trump now faces three additional charges, two of which include suspected election involvement. It is yet to be confirmed if these trials will start before the presidential election on November 5.