 Here's what happens to Donald Trump's New York gun licence after conviction - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Here's what happens to Donald Trump's New York gun licence after conviction

BySumanti Sen
Jun 06, 2024 07:11 AM IST

In the past, Donald Trump revealed that after several terror attacks in Paris in 2016, he ensured he carried a weapon at all times.

Donald Trump has a licence to carry a gun in New York, which is now expected to be revoked owing to him being convicted of 34 felony counts in Manhattan. The former president’s concealed carry licence had anyway been suspended last year, however, unless he files a legal petition, it will “likely” be revoked by the NYPD, New York Post reported.

Here's what happens to Donald Trump's New York gun licence after conviction (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
Here's what happens to Donald Trump's New York gun licence after conviction (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

New York state and federal law states that convicted felons are not permitted to possess any type of firearm. Trump has thus been ordered to legally surrender all weapons to authorities by his sentencing on July 11.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

How can Donald Trump retain his weapons?

The only way Trump may be able to keep his weapons is by applying for a certificate of relief from civil disabilities. However, his petition has yet to be filed by his legal team.

The details of the former president’s licence is not mentioned in public records because his gun licence application in New York included a request for confidentiality. Further, he may be able to retain his weapons if his felony convictions from the hush money trial are overturned by an appeals court.

A day before his licence was suspended last year, Trump surrendered two of his guns to the NYPD. A third gun was “lawfully moved to Florida,” CNN reported.

However, possessing the third gun may land the GOP-front runner in more trouble after his felony conviction.

Convicted felons can transfer their weapons to a local police precinct. They can also legally transfer the weapons’ ownership to another individual.

In the past, Trump told a French magazine that after several terror attacks in Paris in 2016, he ensured he carried a weapon at all times. “I always carry a weapon on me,” he said at the time. “If I’d been at the Bataclan [concert hall] or one of those bars, I would have opened fire.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Here's what happens to Donald Trump's New York gun licence after conviction
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On