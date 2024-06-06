Donald Trump has a licence to carry a gun in New York, which is now expected to be revoked owing to him being convicted of 34 felony counts in Manhattan. The former president’s concealed carry licence had anyway been suspended last year, however, unless he files a legal petition, it will “likely” be revoked by the NYPD, New York Post reported. Here's what happens to Donald Trump's New York gun licence after conviction (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

New York state and federal law states that convicted felons are not permitted to possess any type of firearm. Trump has thus been ordered to legally surrender all weapons to authorities by his sentencing on July 11.

How can Donald Trump retain his weapons?

The only way Trump may be able to keep his weapons is by applying for a certificate of relief from civil disabilities. However, his petition has yet to be filed by his legal team.

The details of the former president’s licence is not mentioned in public records because his gun licence application in New York included a request for confidentiality. Further, he may be able to retain his weapons if his felony convictions from the hush money trial are overturned by an appeals court.

A day before his licence was suspended last year, Trump surrendered two of his guns to the NYPD. A third gun was “lawfully moved to Florida,” CNN reported.

However, possessing the third gun may land the GOP-front runner in more trouble after his felony conviction.

Convicted felons can transfer their weapons to a local police precinct. They can also legally transfer the weapons’ ownership to another individual.

In the past, Trump told a French magazine that after several terror attacks in Paris in 2016, he ensured he carried a weapon at all times. “I always carry a weapon on me,” he said at the time. “If I’d been at the Bataclan [concert hall] or one of those bars, I would have opened fire.”