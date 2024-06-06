‘I am fine, is not fine’, Jimmy Fallon spots a sign of how Melania Trump is reacting to Trump's hush money verdict

US TV host, Jimmy Fallon has doubts whether Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump is ‘fine’ after her husband was found guilty in the hush money trial. Jimmy Fallon applauds at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

On Monday's “The Tonight Show” Fallon shared his thoughts on the former president's claim that Melania is handling it well.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“Trump said Melania is doing fine, but that this hush money trial has been very hard on her,” Fallon joked. “And you know Melania is boiling because whenever your spouse says, ‘I’m fine,’ they’re most definitely not fine.”

Fallon couldn't resist taking a jibe at Trump, he said, “If you want to show Melania your support, send her a message on any of the five dating apps that she just joined.”

In a Fox News interview over the weekend, Trump talked about how Melania is dealing with the news of his conviction. “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her,” he said. “I mean, she’s fine, but you know she has to read all this crap.”

Watch the "The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon talks about Melania

Fallon went on to mimic Trump saying, “Every marriage goes through that phase where one of you sleeps with a pornstar and when busted trying to cover it as a business expense. We've all been there”

Last Thursday, a New York jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. With the conviction making headlines, Melania's true feelings seem to be a hot topic.

Meanwhile, Stormy Daniels, the former adult film star who sued Donald Trump and plaintiff in the hush money case sent a message to Melania Trump telling her to leave her husband. "I don't know what agreements they have, but Melania needs to leave him," Daniels said. "Not because of what he did with me or other women, but because he's a criminal."