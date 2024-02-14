University of Pennsylvania announces undergraduate degree in AI, fist among Ivy League universities

The University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Science on Tuesday announced the Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Artificial Intelligence (AI) degree, which, according to it, is the first undergraduate major of its kind among Ivy League universities and one of the first UG degrees in Engineering and AI in the United States. University of Pennsylvania announces undergraduate degree in AI(Thinkstock/For representation )

This degree will provide mathematical and algorithmic foundations of AI techniques and hands-on experience in programming and using AI tools, among others, the university said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Students will learn about intelligence from a cognitive science perspective, and work on the issues and solutions required to responsibly develop AI to benefit society, it added. They will choose a concentration, ranging from machine learning, to vision and language, to data and society, to robotics, to AI and health systems.

Interim President of the University of Pennsylva J Larry Jameson said the programme represents a leap forward for the Penn engineers “who will lead in developing and deploying these powerful technologies in service to humanity.”

“Penn Engineering has long been a pioneer in computing and education, with ENIAC, the first digital computer, and the first Ph.D. in computer science,” said Raj Singh, who together with his wife Neera, have established the degree program. “We are thrilled to continue investing in Penn Engineering and the students who can best shape the future of this field,” said Neera Singh.

The curriculum would offer high-level coursework in topics including machine learning, computing algorithms, data analytics, and advanced robotics, according to the university.

The first batch of the programme will commence in the fall of 2024. Applications from existing students of the university who want to transfer into the 2024 cohort will be available this fall and fall 2025 applications for all prospective students will be made available in fall 2024.

For more details, click here.