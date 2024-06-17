Meghan Markle’s business move has nothing to do with Kate’s return as she has ‘no control over…’

Meghan Markle launched two new products under her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, just hours before Kate Middleton’s royal comeback at Trooping the Colour. A close friend of Markle’s unveiled a new raspberry-flavoured jam from the Duchess of Sussex’s brand and teased that she will also be selling dog biscuits. Soon after, the internet buzzed with claims that Meghan allegedly tried to steal the limelight from the Princess of Wales. However, an expert has now clarified that the business move timed seemingly coincidentally, was not made with any malice and did not overshadow anything. Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)

Meghan Markle’s product launch 'not done with any malice

Speaking to the Mirror, PR expert Lynn Carratt said, “I don’t think Meghan sending a pot of her American Rivieria Orchard jam and some dog biscuits to the couple's close friend Nacho Figueras a day before the Trooping of the Colour and Kate’s first public appearance since undergoing cancer treatment was done with any malice.”

The cancer-stricken Princess of Wales made her much-awaited royal comeback on June 15th after staying out of the public eye since being diagnosed and undergoing preventative therapy. She was seeking privacy at her Royal Windsor home with her children and Prince William. Her return was definitely one of the most anticipated events for royal followers, so watching Meghan allegedly trying to 'overshadow' irked many, and she was slammed by netizens for this business move.

Meghan Markle has 'no control over product tease'

Caratt, however, believes that Meghan had no role to play in this. She added, 'She (Meghan) didn’t have any control over when Nacho would post them, and it didn’t overshadow anything.' Nacho Figueras, a close friend of the Duke and a polo player who has been a familiar name in Harry’s inner circle since 2007, took to his Instagram to share jam and new dog biscuits hours ahead of the Trooping the Colour tradition, marking the monarch’s birthday. Both products were perfectly presented in jars with a rustic touch.

