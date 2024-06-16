Kate Middleton ‘treated as equal’ by King; Charles's sweet gesture towards Princess proves their close bond

Kate Middleton’s return to the public eye was a major relief for the entire nation. They rallied behind their beloved princess with love and blessings as she continued her battle with cancer. On June 15, during the Trooping of the Colour celebrations, the Princess of Wales arrived at Buckingham Palace with her children and husband. Meanwhile, King Charles was observed beaming with pride and happiness as he saw his brave daughter-in-law take charge. According to experts, he regarded Kate as "on par with him," and his "respect and thankfulness" for his daughter-in-law are "clear." Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles on his official birthday in London, Britain, June 15, 2024. (REUTERS)

King ‘considers Kate Middleton an equal’

King Charles, Queen Camilla, William, and Kate finally made their much-awaited balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace as they greeted the gathered crowd. They watched a flyby of military aircraft, which marked the official birthday ceremonies of the monarch. Alongside other royal members, they were accompanied by Kate and William’s children—George, Louis, and Charlotte. Amid everyone's attention on the Princess of Wales, King Charles's obvious admiration for her did not escape notice.

Speaking to the Mirror, body language expert Judi James claimed, "Kate was treated by Charles as both a status equal and a cherished relation. Placed directly next to him in the line-up, it was Kate who was given the majority of the King’s attention.”

King’s sweet gesture towards Kate Middleton

Unfazed by the excitement, Catherine appeared calm and composed as she rode in a carriage down a legendary London avenue. Her expressions greeted the crowds gathered along the sidewalk with polite gestures and smiles. Accompanied by her children, she navigated the celebratory chaos with ease. Later, back at Buckingham Palace, the family continued their years-old tradition. Kate and the King were spotted standing side by side, both looking happy. There was a moment when Kate leaned towards the King, sharing a mumble that sparked laughter between them.

“Kate relaxed as the chats went on and by the end of the appearance her wide, fun, dimpled smile had returned. Charles also seemed grateful for the empathetic bond with Kate as by the singing of the anthem he was looking brought close to tears by the crowd’s support for them both,” the expert further claimed.

Earlier, the Princess herself released a statement detailing her health and ongoing chemotherapy sessions. She personally informed the King of her intention to attend the major royal event despite her health battles. Meanwhile, Prince William pledged to support his wife and take care of their children to ensure Kate’s smooth return to royal duties.