Kate Middleton to attend royal event with George, Charlotte, Louis as William vows to…

Kate Middleton is soon to make her royal duty comeback after months of public concern regarding her health. The Princess addressed her return in an official letter released by Kensington Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour, a royal tradition ongoing for almost 260 years. Joining her will be Prince William and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. This appearance comes alongside a heartwarming message from Prince William, celebrating his wife's brave return to royal duties amid battling cancer. Kate Middleton and Prince William with their three children; George, Louis and Charlotte. (Instagram)

Kate Middleton intends to attend Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales, in her recent statement, detailed her plans to attend the parade marking the King's birthday with her family this weekend. Her emotional yet powerful statement was hailed by British authorities and media, who rallied behind her, praying for her recovery as she continues with her preventive chemotherapy while battling cancer.

“My treatment is ongoing and will continue for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on things that give me energy and positivity, and start to do a little work from home," Princess said, extending her gratitude to all who wished her a speedy recovery, mentioning that it "made the world of difference to William and her" during tough times.

Catherine will reportedly attend the major royal event alongside her three kids, riding in a carriage in a historic royal comeback, as confirmed by the palace.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she remarked.

Prince William vows to stand by Kate as she announces her return

William, on the other hand, continues to be the devoted husband he vowed to be, dedicated to fatherhood and supporting Kate as she fulfils her royal duties. As per the Royal spokesman, "The Prince is pleased to see The Princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her.”

"He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children while continuing to undertake his public duties,” the statement continued.