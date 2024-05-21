Kensington Palace provides major update on Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Kensington Palace has said that Kate Middleton is being kept informed about major projects as she receives treatment for cancer. However, the Princess of Wales will not return to work until her medical team approves of it. Kensington Palace provides update on Kate Middleton's cancer battle. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)(AP)

According to BBC, a palace spokesperson said on Monday, May 20, that the royal is not expected to return to work yet. "The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," the spokesperson said. "Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work."

Kate Middleton’s major project update

Meanwhile, an “excited” Kate has now given her first major project update since she was diagnosed with cancer. Her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood released a report on May 21 suggesting that £45.5 billion could be added to the economy a year if more family-friendly working practices were introduced by businesses. According to palace sources, Kate has viewed the report in full from home.

"The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is 'always on,' and that has been no different for the Centre over the past five months with a great deal of progress being made under [Guy, the center’s director]'s leadership,” a spokesperson reportedly said.

“However, early childhood is a huge priority for the Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work, and she has seen the report," the spokesperson added.

Christian Guy, executive director of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, said in a briefing while the report was unveiled, "I know that she is enormously grateful to the members of the Taskforce who have made such fantastic progress on this work over the past year."

"She feels passionately about the transformational impact of getting this right together, both for the current generation and for many more to come," he added. "I know that she is keen to encourage all businesses, no matter what their size or purpose, to join us on this journey and is looking forward to seeing momentum grow in the coming months.”